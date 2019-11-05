Selection trials for School Games from October 8

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-level selection trials for Silambam U-19 boys and girls for the National School Games, conducted by School Games Federation of India, will be held on October 8 at Kamala Subramaniam Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Thanjavur.

For U-17 and U-14 boys and girls, competitions will be on October 9 and 10 respectively. Selection trials for U-14, U-17, U-19 boys and girls swimming and diving will be held on October 9 at SDAT Aquatic Complex in Chennai.

St Patricks in semis

St Patricks School CA beat AVM CA by 55 runs to enter the semifinals in the U-14 inter-school/academies cricket meet for Young Talents XCell 1 Sports Trophy. St Patricks posted 151/6 in 30 overs. In reply, AVM scored 96/7 in 30 overs.

Brief scores: St Patricks School 151/6 in 30 ovs (Seshadri 2/38, G Varun 2/26) bt AVM CA 96/7 in 30 ovs (Adhithya 3/25, Vishwanand 2/13).

TN U-23 team win

M Siddharth’s 4/37 helped Tamil Nadu beat Maharashtra by 14 runs in the BCCI men’s U-23 one-dayers held in Mysuru.

Brief scores: TN 147 in 42 ovs (Radhakrishnan 37, Sinivas 35; Karwa 3/37, A Kalokhe 3/25) bt Maharashtra 133 in 27.3 ovs (Kale 40; Siddharth 4/37, Prasath 3/31).