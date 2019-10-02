Home Sport Other

After finishing eight in World Championships, Annu Rani says give equal opportunities to women

Annu became the first Indian woman javelin thrower to qualify for the final round of the World Championships but in the end finished eighth here on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Silver: Annu Rani - Women’s Javelin

Silver: Annu Rani - Women’s Javelin (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DOHA: A creditable eight-place finish in the World Athletics Championships under her belt, India's top javelin thrower Annu Rani has called for giving equal opportunities to women in sport as they can also perform and bring laurels to the country.

Annu became the first Indian woman javelin thrower to qualify for the final round of the World Championships but in the end finished eighth here on Tuesday.

She broke her own national record in the qualification round on Monday with a throw of 62.43m but failed short of the distance in the final as she could only produce a best of 61.12m from the eight attempts.

"I got a lot of support and I want to thank them. I want to say that women should also be given equal opportunities (in sport) and people should believe in them. They can also perform very well and give very good results," Annu, who belongs to Badal village near Meerut, said after her event.

"This is my second World Championships and I am feeling good to reach the final and finish eighth. In the final, I could not do better than my qualification round performance but I am happy with the eight place finish. I will do better in future," she added.

The 27-year-old Annu had failed to qualify for the finals in the last edition in 2017 in London where she had come up with a best throw of 59.

93m to finish 20th overall in the qualification round.

Annu could have won a medal in the 2018 Asian Games but a disappointing best throw of 53.93m placed her in the sixth position in the final round and she said she needed help through counselling and motivational videos to come out of that difficult period in her career.

"I was mentally down after the 2018 Asian Games. It took time to come back after that. I motivated myself and that is how I am here today," she said.

"Yeah, I needed (counselling kind of thing) to motivate myself, I watched motivational videos on youtube. The experience after the 2018 disappointment made me learn a lot of things, how struggles make you strong. Now I am feeling mentally strong."

She said she will need to further improve upon her technique and reign in her tendency to be aggressive during competitions.

"I have strength but there are flaws in my technique and I am trying to improve on those. If I do that I will be able to achieve Olympic qualification mark which is 64m and I hope to do that. My ultimate aim is an Olympic medal.

"There was improvement in my technique and it was going on very well during training. But during competitions, I become a bit aggressive and that is the problem. I have to curb this," said Annu, who won a silver in the Asian Championships at this same venue in April.

Asked what was his experience of the training stint in Europe before the World Championships, she said, "The training in Europe helped me a lot, especially the stint in Czech Republic where I got a lot of chance to compete with top throwers.

The experience helped me.

Training under Uwe Hohn also helped in learning a lot.

"But I realised that in India, athletes have late starts while those of other countries begin very young. So we have to make improvements in techniques." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Annu Rani World Athletics Championships
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp