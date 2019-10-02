Home Sport Other

Failure to connect sees India's wrestling coach sacked

Iranian Hossein Karimi joined as India men’s freestyle coach earlier this year.

Published: 02nd October 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a wrestling match used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Iranian Hossein Karimi joined as India men’s freestyle coach earlier this year. The association, which started six months ago amid much fanfare, however, ended on a sour note with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) sacking the coach without giving him a one-month notice period.  “It’s true. Karimi’s contract was terminated on Monday and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been intimated about it.

He was hired on a contract till the Tokyo Olympics (August 31, 2020) by SAI. We’re looking at options to make a fresh appointment,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar confirmed to this newspaper. Karimi went on leave soon after the World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, where India finished with their best-ever medal haul clinching five medals and four Olympic quotas. Hired on a salary of $3,500 per month, the outgoing coach might be given his dues for the month of October. 

Karimi joined the Indian set-up along with Andrew Cook of USA and Georgia’s Te­mo Kazarashvili. American Cook seems to be enjoying his stint with women’s te­am and Kazarashvili has also developed a good rapport with the Greco-Roman wrestlers unlike the Iranian, who apparently was not happy with the way things work in India, claimed sources. “The remaining two foreign coaches will continue to work with Indian wrestlers,” added Tomar.

“He failed to strike a chord with his Indian counterparts associated with the team. He was given a flat near the nat­i­onal camp in Sonepat since he was not interested in staying at the SAI complex where other coaches live. Karimi had al­so refused to share a room w­ith one of the support staff in Nur-Sultan duri­ng the World s forcing three members from the Indian conting­e­nt to stay in one ro­om,” WFI sources said.
Karimi was Iran’s national coach during the 2016 Rio Olympics and had led his country to three men’s freestyle medals including a gold. His stint with India, however, failed to generate expected results.

U-23 Worlds camp in Sonepat

Gold medallists of the recently-concluded 1st U-23 National Wrestling Ch­ampionships held in Shirdi, Maharashtra will camp in Sonepat before leaving for the U-23 World Championships scheduled in Budapest, Hungary from October 28 to November 3. India will see participation from ten wrestlers in each category (freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling) in the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hossein Karimi Wrestling Coach Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp