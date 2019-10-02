Over to ladies to create history

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Indian boxers made headlines recently, penning down history in Russia during the World Championships. Now, their women counterparts will be aiming for no less.The evergreen MC Mary Kom will once again be India’s trump card. Her name is synonymous with World Championships. Her famed career has seen her win six Worlds gold and a silver. “Mary is a legend. She is sincere and you don’t have to tell her much. She never takes unnecessary breaks and is always seeking perfection. She always steps inside the ring to win,” was India head coach Ali Qamar’s take on her, 24 hours before the draw for the latest instalment of the Worlds in the city of Ulan-Ude, Russia from October 3-13.

In the last World Championships in 2018, Mary had led from the front, winning a record sixth gold. Besides Mary, three pugilists had medalled. Backed by home fans, Indian women had recorded their best haul since 2008.

That return was an indicator that India have been on the rise. Expectations are tall as this challenge will be a marker ahead of crucial Olympic qualifiers to be held in China next year. But it is bound to be a tough one, as it is being held in unfamiliar territory. However, Qamar is upbeat and said their recent exposure tour to Italy has injected plenty of confidence. “The Italy trip was highly productive. We had sparring sessions with some of the top nations including China. It’s a fact that China are one of the powerhouses so for our boxers to get those sparring sessions was a big boost.”

Those sessions with boxers from rival nations would have definitely helped youngsters in the team. Five fresh faces — Manju Rani (48kg) Jamuna Boro (54kg), Neeraj (57kg), Manju Bamboriya (64kg) and Nandini (81kg) are making their first-ever appearance. “All of them are highly motivated and are confident of putting up a strong fight,” said Qamar. Besides the newbies, there’s Lovlina Borgohain, who announced herself to the world last year by bagging bronze in this competition. The 69kg pugilist from Assam hasn’t looked back since.

The fact that she did not have to sit for trials says a lot about how highly the coaches and selection committee regard her. She’ll be determined to repay their faith and change the colour of her medal. Another proven name is L Sarita Devi (60kg). However, there have been question marks over her performance in recent times. But there’s no shortage of determination from her side. “I’m not yet finished and I want to prove this to my critics during the Worlds. My main aim is to ensure that I qualify for Tokyo so that I can retire with a medal around my neck,” the 2006 champ had declared recently.

Saweety Boora is another boxer who’ll have a point to prove, having failed to deliver last year. Kavita Chahal (+81 kg), a two-time bronze medallist, will be aiming to leave a strong impression on her comeback.There are no Olympic quotas on offer as the International Boxing Association (AIBA), the world body, is under suspension. The gold and silver medallist will get direct entry to first Olympic qualifiers.