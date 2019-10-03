Annu’s tale of tall feats

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Imagine being branded ‘not good enough’ before you even set out to do something? As an athlete and a human being, there is nothing more demoralising. That is Annu Rani’s tale. In the 2013 Federation Cup, Annu bagged silver with a throw of 49.15m. However, instead of selecting her for the national camp, she was told that she would never make it as a javelin thrower.

Six years later, the 27-year-old is the toast of the nation. “When I first spotted her, the Athletics Federation of India and the coaches told me that her height was not up to the standard of a javelin athlete. But I knew what she was capable of. At that time, I wanted to make sure that the same people who said she was not good enough will sing songs of praise. Today, that has happened and I couldn’t be happier,” Kashinath Naik, her personal coach from 2013-18, said.

Yes, an 8th place finish does not call for celebration. But that does not take away what she has achieved — Annu became the first Indian woman javelin thrower to enter a World Championships final. With a throw of 62.43m, she broke the national record. While she was not able to match that in the final (61.12m), what Annu achieved at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha is proof that nothing is impossible. “I gave my 100 per cent during the qualifying round.

That shouldn’t be the case. Maybe that affected my performance in the final. But that’s okay. I need to work on my technique. The target is 64m. That is the Olympic standard. I have to work hard. But I know I can do it,” Annu said after the final. In the past year, one change that has benefited Annu was training under Uwe Hohn. The German, who was instrumental in Neeraj Chopra’s progress, made her believe that she was one of the best. “He is very sure of what to do and when. It has been a learning curve for me. But the Olympics will be harder,” she said.

While she eventually made it to the national camp, Kashinath remembers the day he spoke to her father Amarpal Singh to convince him to let his daughter go. After being told off by the country’s federation, this was the next big hurdle. Hailing from a small village in Meerut called Badal, Annu’s family was extremely orthodox. Women taking to sport is unheard of there, according to Kashinath.

“They were reluctant to let her train away from home. There were various concerns. From clothing to staying in a camp with boys, it kept going. They were not in a great position financially. I eventually made them understand what this could mean. I told them that Annu could be the solution to all problems in their family,” Kashinath said. With the Worlds final ticked off the bucket list, Olympics await Annu. Not bad for someone who was ‘not good enough’.