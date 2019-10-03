Former star hopes NBA helps build infrastructure in India

Deepti Patwardhan By

MUMBAI: The NBA has a penchant for the spectacular. After painting the Gateway of India in NBA colours earlier this week, the American basketball league used another Mumbai icon as a backdrop to shine a light on the upcoming NBA India Games. A floating basketball court sailed on a barge, with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as the background, whipping up attention for the pre-season games between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers that will take place at the NSCI Dome on Friday and Saturday. It is the first time that two NBA teams will be playing in India.

“It’s huge for the Pacers and the Kings to come to India for the first time that the games are here,” said former Kings’ player Jason Williams, who inaugurated the floating court on Wednesday. “The NBA travelling to India will be good. Basketball is a great sport, it’s a beautiful sport when played the right way. I think the fans here are in for a treat when they see the Kings and Pacers play.”

Even though Williams, 43, started his career with the Sacramento Kings, he won his only championships with the Miami Heat in 2006. After retiring from the game in 2011, Williams is now an ambassador for the League. What struck Williams during his brief time in Mumbai is the absolute lack of basketball courts. “A lot of countries that I’ve been to, I’ve seen a lot of basketball courts in the corner of streets, or in parks and places like that,” he said. “But here I haven’t seen anything like that. So maybe the NBA can get into a situation where they can build some courts here for the kids.

“I think it’ll be good for the young kids here in India to see how talented, how big and how fast and strong these NBA players are. So hopefully they’ll be more attracted to the sport and hopefully, the NBA can do a little bit to help grassroots for basketball here.”

Having made their first foray into the Indian market in 2011, the NBA, which has also set up an academy in the country, is trying to making its biggest splash by holding the pre-season games in Mumbai. The two competing teams touched down on Wednesday in the city, well-known for its show business. NBA aren’t strangers to the lights, camera and action.