Running for a cause across country

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports took on a unique way of combining cleanliness and fitness and organised the Fit India Plog Run. Over 36 lakh people participated in the event organised in over 62,000 locations across the country, with the combined efforts of Sports Authority of India, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), National Service Scheme (NSS) and other organizations and individuals.

The event was flagged off by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday along with BJP leader and actor Manoj Tiwari, plogger Ripu Daman, wrestler Bajrang Punia and shooters Abhishek Verma and Sanjeev Rajput.

More than 1500 ploggers joined in the two km run and picked up plastic and other waste from the road, putting them into jute bags and later dumping them in garbage bins. “People are running, walking, jogging and also cleaning up the place. There is a dual benefit in this concept,” Bajrang said.