India all set for maiden NBA showdown

Basketball is obviously popular in our side of the world, but it’s growing internationally.

MUMBAI:  AS the Indiana Pacers deboarded at the Mumbai international airport, they were greeted by a giant poster of their star player Myles Turner towering over one of Mumbai’s iconic landmarks: the city’s main train terminal, CST. The two worlds, which have literally existed thousands of miles away from each other, will collide on Friday as the Pacers take on Sacramento Kings in the first of the two pre-season games, called the NBA India Games.

“This is as much India being introduced to the NBA, as it is NBA being introduced to India,” said Vivek Ranadive, the owner of the Kings who was born in Mumbai, on Thursday.The NSCI Dome, which has hosted the badminton and kabaddi leagues before this, was transformed to provide fans with an authentic NBA experience. Come Friday, India will become one of the 20 countries to host teams from the American pro basketball league. It’s still a nascent market for the NBA, who has set up shop in India since 2011, but the league is hopeful that watching pro stars up and close will help to push the momentum.

“You got like a billion people, someone has to like basketball, right?” teased Turner, on the eve of the game. “These games are going to open up a different market. Basketball is obviously popular in our side of the world, but it’s growing internationally. When kids here see professionals playing, maybe they’ll be inspired to go out there and play.”

Even as the NBA is looking to plant a flag in India, the Games will also help the Pacers and the Kings tune-up for the season ahead of them. “It’s going to be an intense game,” says Pacers coach Nate McMillan. “For both teams, it’s their first pre-season game. So they want to see where they are and what they need to work on. We have seven new guys on our roster and we are looking for that chemistry. The game tomorrow night will be their first playing together.”

McMillan emphasised on the importance of team bonding for an improved performance on court. “Off the floor, we have to hang out with each other,” adds Turner. “Back in Indiana, we have our respective families and homes, but here we are only just with each other. The bonding becomes greater once you spend this much time together with each other.”

The two teams tested out the court during their practice sessions on the day. But a lot of them are still trying to set their clocks to India time. While Sacramento, California is 12 hours 30 minutes behind Indian Standard Time, Indiana is slightly better at nine hours and 30 minutes.

“You need some time to get used to it (time difference),” says De’Aaron Fox of the Kings. “And we will leave in two days. But when you come out here, you have to perform, that’s what you get paid to do. No one is going to feel sorry for you because you are tired.”With both the teams looking to put their best foot forward, the India Games could turn out be quite an exhibition of athleticism. “I hope that this is the first step in a long journey,” adds Ranadive.

