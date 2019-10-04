Reid strategy bears fruit in Europe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Graham Reid wanted to use the five-match European tour for one purpose. To inject some confidence ahead of the Olympic qualifiers in November. Before the squad left for Belgium to play three matches against the hosts and two more against Spain, the Australian wanted to use the series as a dress rehearsal for the two-legged playoff in November.“Belgium are a strong team and if we perform well against them in their own backyard then the team will gain a lot of confidence ahead of the Olympic qualifiers against Russia,” he had said before the contingent left.

“The Belgium tour will serve as the perfect preparation (...). We are expecting a tough challenge from Spain as well.”On the evidence of what transpired in Antwerp over the last week, the squad couldn’t be any more prepared. On Thursday, in their final match, they beat Belgium 5-1. Overall, their record makes for some impressive reading: played five, won five, goals scored 20, goals conceded four. The most heartening part was Harmanpreet Singh’s form from dead balls (he scored a total of five from penalty corners), India’s backline holding firm whenever they were put under the cosh and a healthy competition for places less than one year from the Olympics.

While the results against the world champions will have to be tempered — less than half the players who featured in the World Cup turned up apart from the fact that head coach Shane McLeod wasn’t even in charge of the team — their show against Spain shouldn’t be taken lightly. The World No 8, who had drawn seven of their 14 Pro League fixtures earlier this year, were at full strength but Reid’s men did not give them a sniff and attacked from all angles. That they managed to score six field goals whilst conceding only twice in two matches is a creditable achievement. This also shows that some of Reid’s early training sessions are bearing fruit.

In the camp before the Olympic test event in August, the Australian tried to do things differently vis-a-vis lining up players in midfield. It was telling that Reid was working on the midfield because the World No 5 tended to lose their structural integrity in that area when the going went tough. While being compact in the middle against Russia in the playoff isn’t important, it’s what has cost the team an awful lot against the world’s best sides.If they can maintain these performances into the new year, there could be cause for quiet optimism.

Team on October 19

The 18-man squad for the two-legged Olympic qualifiers will be announced on October 19. It’s expected that a majority of the squad will comprise of the players who went on the European trip. They will assemble in Bhubaneswar on October 14 for a two-week camp.Results: Sept 26: bt Belgium 2-0. Sept 28: bt Spain 6-1. Sept 29: bt Spain 5-1. Oct 1: bt Belgium 2-1. Oct 3: bt Belgium 5-1.