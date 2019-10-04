UP Yoddha set sights  on playoff spot in PKL

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day away from starting their home leg in Greater Noida, UP Yoddha lie in sixth place and a win away from making the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) playoffs.The Yoddha have made the playoff stage every time since their inception two seasons back and will be looking forward to doing the same in front of their home fans.

Such is the current scenario that they make it to the next round even if they tie any two of their four remaining matches. Their main competition for the lone spot is Jaipur Pink Panthers.“Our main aim is to qualify. Considering the start we had this season, we have recovered really well to still be in contention. There will be pressure because we are playing at home. We need to win one match after which we can play with more freedom and express ourselves,” coach Jasveer Singh said on Thursday.

The team from UP have 58 points from 18 matches with 10 wins, six losses and two draws. Dabang Delhi KC, Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls have confirmed their spots for the next round.

