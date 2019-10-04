Young guns firing for resurgent UP Yoddha

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day away from starting their home leg in Greater Noida, UP Yoddha lie in sixth place and a win away from making the Pro Kabaddi League play-offs. The Yoddha have made the play-off stage every time since their inception two seasons back and will be looking forward to doing the same in front of their home fans. Such is the current scenario that they make it to the next round even if they tie any two of their four remaining matches. Their main competition for the lone spot is Jaipur Pink Panthers.

“Our main aim is to qualify. Considering the start we had this season, we have recovered really well to still be in contention. There will be pressure playing at home. We need to win one match after which we can play with more freedom and express ourselves,” coach Jasveer Singh said. The team from UP have 58 points from 18 matches with 10 wins, 6 losses and 2 draws. Dabang Delhi KC, Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls have confirmed their spots for the next round.

The team did not start in the best of form, picking up three wins from their first 10 matches. But they managed to turn things around and won seven of their last eight matches. Injuries to star raiders Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat didn’t help matters.

“When your main players get injured, things are bound to become difficult. Credit to the youngsters for stepping up their game and especially to the defence which has improved.” Currently, there are no injury concerns with the 19-member squad ready for action. Youngsters like Surender Gill and Sumit — the second-best defender in the league — have caught the eye and the team management has plans to try out a couple more youngsters once their primary objective has been reached. Captain Nitesh Kumar, another young gun, said the team camaraderie has helped them along the way.

“When you have a young team, everybody is willing to give their all. That obviously helps. We have constant bonding exercises and when the morale is good, it translates into the performance.”The team will play Telegu Titans, Bengaluru, Puneri Paltans and Delhi with matches scheduled to be held at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. The leg concludes on October 11. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir will be present and lead the rendition of the National Anthem at the opening ceremony of the leg.