Home Sport Other

Dalilah Muhammad sets new world record to win 400m hurdles gold

At the US Championships in Des Moines earlier in July this year, Dalilah had bettered the 2003 world record of 52.34 set by Russia's Yulia Pechonkina, recording a time of 52.20 seconds.

Published: 05th October 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Dalilah Muhammad, of the United States, poses for a photo with the clock after winning the women's 400 meter hurdles final, setting a new world record at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

DOHA: Dalilah Muhammad of US bettered her own record as she won the gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles event at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Doha.

On Friday night, Dalilah clocked 52.16 seconds in the finals as she went past her 20-year-old US rival Sydney McLaughlin who was rewarded with silver in 52.23 seconds. Jamaica's Rushell Clayton took the bronze medal.

"This means so much," IAAF.org quoted the 29-year-old Olympic champion as saying.

"It's difficult to describe. I just wanted the world title so much, but to break the world record again is fantastic.

"I just decided to go for it from the start and I felt Sydney coming at me around hurdle nine. Then I just gave it everything I'd got. It hasn't really sunk in yet, but it feels good," she added.

At the US Championships in Des Moines earlier in July this year, Dalilah had bettered the 2003 world record of 52.34 set by Russia's Yulia Pechonkina, recording a time of 52.20 seconds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalilah Muhammad World Athletics Championships
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp