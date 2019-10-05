GFI impasse will be resolved soon: IOA secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A five-member (including two returning and assistant returning officers) independent commission will decide the electoral college for the upcoming Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) elections on November 3. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary-general Rajeev Mehta, who has been mediating between the two warring factions, said ‘the electoral college will be decided by the committee. “We had discussed with all the stakeholders and barring a few everyone is on board during a meeting last month. We will hold the elections in November and sort out things,” he said on the sidelines of a book launch of ‘Tamil Nadu’s Quest For Gold’ here on Friday.

The five-member panel consists of returning officer, retired judge SK Mendiratta, the assistant returning officer, former bureaucrat DK Jain and a three-member election commission — chairman Bipin Chandra Kandpal, Vishwapati Trivedi, PK Tripathi. However, a letter from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), to Sudhakar Shetty, president of the Indian body has complicated matters.

The letter, signed by FIG secretary general Nicolas Boumpane, directed GFI to send the electoral college as soon as possible. “(...) we kindly ask you to send rapidly the list of the electoral college to the NOC president and IOC member Narinder Dhruv Batra (with a copy to the FIG) for prior consideration and approval.” It is understood that the letter has not gone down well with rival faction who is contemplating of writing back to the FIG asking them who would finalise the electoral college: IOA president or the independent commission ‘as directed by the court’.

The letter said the election will “definitively conclude the current long term disputes and allow the GFI to resume its daily work in favour of the gymnasts...” On the potential boycott of the Games, Mehta said the onus remained with IOA executive council and the house that is likely to meet next month to discuss the issue.

Book launched

The book, edited by prominent historian S Muthiah, tells the story of state’s love affair with all sports. The idea for the book, according to Parvathi Muthiah, S Muthiah’s daughter, was born after a discussion Muthiah had with N Ramachandran, TNOA president, at the Madras Club.