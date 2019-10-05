Sports Minister Rijiju making the right noises

Veturi Srivatsa By

Express News Service

The man who spent the most number of years at Shastri Bhawan as sports minister is not Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore. It is Mani Shankar Aiyar!Aiyar was Union Sports and Youth Affairs minister from 2005-09, and he didn’t care whether his own party leaders were controlling the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) when it came to implementing policy matters.

That’s what one of Aiyar’s predecessors, Margaret Alva, did in the 80s when she was the junior minister in Human Resource Development Ministry under PV Narasimha Rao in Rajiv Gandhi’s council of ministers. Alva and Aiyar tried to set things right by telling national sports federations and sportspersons that the ministry is not an agency for dole.If Alva introduced government guidelines for sporspersons and federations, telling athletes that the deserving will not be let down by her ministry, Aiyar tried to take sport to the grassroots attaching it to his pet idea panchayat raj development. Both fought to make sure tax-payer’s money was spent on the deserving, not junketeers.

It was Alva who first said there was no such thing as going to an international event at own cost without attaining qualifying standards and Aiyar refused to clear wasteful expenditure on the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games.Every minister comes with his own or party’s ideas, some workable and some making them look to be working. The Department of Sport was created in the HRD ministry before the New Delhi 1982 Asian Games. Surprisingly, no sports minister other than Aiyar and Alva spent more than two years in office. It shows how much the governments cared for sport.

If a minister thought it was a punishment, the bureaucrats considered it a place to get a foothold in the capital or a cozy posting before superannuation. One senior secretary specifically requested a posting in sports ministry so that he could plan his daughter’s wedding before he retired.Otherwise, in most cases, every secretary and the Director General of the Sports Authority of India, also an IAS officer, get to go to one Asian Games and one Olympic Games in two years they spend in the ministry. Unless there are tenure-based postings, the minister and officials cannot be expected to handle sport. They must have a five-year term.

Imagine, Mamata Banerjee and Uma Bharti had also been sports ministers. Mamata used to say why Narasimha Rao thought of her as she had little connection with sport, while Uma said her job was to promote indigenous sports. One difference between the two was Mamata had to work under HRD Minister Arjun Singh, whereas Vajpayee gave Uma independent charge. Both leaned on constituents or journalists from their areas for ideas.

Every minister comes up with his ideas. If Rathore gave the country the slogan Khelo India, his successor Kiren Rijiju has Fit India, Swachh added to it. It is not clear why Rathore was dumped in Modi’s 2019 ministry when his work in his first stint was praised by sportspersons and his political mentors. The only reason cited was that other senior leaders from his state Rajasthan had to be accommodated.

Speculation is that Rijiju, who comes from Arunachal Pradesh, has been brought in to see that sport is taken to the North-East where already a National Sports University is functioning in Imphal. Whatever the reason, Rijiju is proving to be proactive. In his interview to The New Indian Express, he has unveiled his plans for Indian sport.

One major step he has taken is to make sure the incentive cheques to international medal winners are handed over the day they return. Rijiju also made former athletes happy, saying whether medal winners or not, they should not be made to feel forgotten.He says these are some steps he has thought of and they are his way of thinking to create a sports atmosphere in the country. Bravo, Rijiju.The writer is a veteran commentator. Views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com