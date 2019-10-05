Home Sport Other

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya in TOPS, Sakshi Malik dropped

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who recently won a World Championships bronze, was on Friday included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Published: 05th October 2019

Ravi Dahiya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who recently won a World Championships bronze, was on Friday included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme. Sakshi Malik was dropped from the programme. The decision was taken by the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell. Ravi won bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle category in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. He also ensured a quota place for India in next year’s Tokyo Olympics. Athletes receive a monthly assistance of `50,000 under the TOP Scheme.

OTHER DECISIONS

 Weightlifter Ragala Venkat Rahul excluded from TOPS.
 Wrestler Pooja Dhanda allowed to train for a month in her hometown Hisar under Romanian coach Fanel Carp.
 Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s appeal for grant to have a physiotherapist-cum-masseuse sanctioned. Shivani Bharuka will attend to her at the national camp till Tokyo Olympics.
 Shooting, table tennis and weightlifting federations shared their roadmap for the 2020, 2024 and 2028 Olympics on strategy, planning and talent identification.
 Men’s 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable’s training in Colorado Springs under Scott Simons till Tokyo Olympics sanctioned.
 Badminton player Sameer Verma’s proposal to participate in Dutch Open, Macau Open, Korea Masters cleared.
 Shuttler Saina Nehwal’s request to travel with fitness trainer Swaroop Sinha for seven international tournaments till December accepted.
 Training, ammunition and competition requirements of shooters Anjum Moudgil, Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma, Lakshay Sheoran, Mehuli Ghosh, Anish Bhanwala approved.
 Combined proposal of para-badminton players Pramod Bhagat, Suhas Yathiraj, Manoj Sarkar, Sukant Kadam, Tarun for participation in Denmark Open given green light.
 In para-shooting and para-athletics, training and equipment needs of Deepender, Sharad Kumar, Sandeep Chaudhary to be fulfilled.
Total of financial proposals approved is over `70 lakh.

