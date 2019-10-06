Home Sport Other

Indian women gymnasts disappoint at World Artistic Championships

In the women's all-round qualification, Pranati Nayak and Pranati Das finished 127th and 132nd after scoring 45.832 and 45.248 respectively.

Published: 06th October 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Dipa Karmakar, Gymnastic, Gymnast

Image used for representation only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

STUTTGART: Indian women had a dismal outing at the World Artistic Gymnastic Championships as none of them could qualify for the finals of individual events here.

In the women's all-round qualification, Pranati Nayak and Pranati Das finished 127th and 132nd after scoring 45.832 and 45.248 respectively.

In the vault event, Pranati Nayak scored 14.200 in her first attempt but got a neutral deduction in the second attempt which ruled her out of the Finals.

She finished 27th in the vault qualification.

In the uneven bars qualification, Pranati Nayak, Pranati Das and Aruna Reddy scored 10.566, 9.916 and 8.925 to finish 164th, 182nd and 193rd respectively.

In balance beam qualification, the story was no different as Pranati Das (10.866), Aruna Reddy (10.200) and Pranati Nayak (9.933) signed off at 138th, 164th and 174th spots.

In-floor exercise qualification, Pranati Das (11.466) and Pranati Nayak (11.133) ended at 151st and 179th positions, while Aruna Reddy did not finish.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Artistic Championships World Artistic Gymnastic Championships Pranati Nayak Pranati Das
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp