Avinash Sable and Annu Rani positives in disappointing Worlds for India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With India’s campaign at the IAAF World Championships coming to an end, it is safe to say that there are positives to take home from what have been an unpredictable few days. Overall, it has been a disappointing outing without a doubt. But considering the tumultuous build-up to the marquee event, the likes of Avinash Sable, Annu Rani and the 4x400m mixed relay team provide that slightest of hope ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Before the Worlds, many had predicted that Indians would struggle to even make it to one final. From that to athletes from three events doing so is a good sign. Sable is definitely the pick of the lot with the 3000m steeplechase man bettering his own national record twice. While he clocked 8:25.23 during the first round, the 25-year-old smashed that with a timing of 8.21.37 to breach the Olympics qualifying standard of 8:22.00. The mixed relay team too was ensured a spot in Tokyo by qualifying for the finals. Speaking to this newspaper, GS Randhawa, chairman of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) selection committee, expressed his joy and surprise for the way things turned out. “I am very happy for Sable and the mixed relay team for qualifying for the Olympics. It is a great achievement. Even what Annu did is something to be proud of,” he said.

However, ahead of the event, Jinson Johnson was tipped to be India’s best bet of making it to the final. But the 1500m specialist could only manage a below-par 3.39.86 to finish 10th in the first round. The result was disappointing considering the fact that the 28-year-old broke his own national record just last month with a time of 3:35.24 during the IAAF World Challenge. Jinson was also among the first five in the final leg of his heats. However, he failed to preserve his energy during the home stretch. “I was expecting a much better performance from Jinson. I am disappointed because he was in form and in Doha, he finished far away from his own record. Even if he could have managed 3.38 or 3.37, I think it would have helped him qualify for the semifinal. But I think he miscalculated his race and I feel very sorry for the things ended for him,” the Olympian added.

Much had also been talked about the famed relay teams (men and women) who had multiple European training stints ahead of the Worlds. But they finished 13th and 11th overall. One can argue that crucial members like Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv were absent from both the teams. But Randhawa feels that even the addition of those athletes wouldn’t have made much of a difference. “First of all, we need to find out what went wrong with these athletes (injuries). They should have gotten proper treatment and been fit for the Worlds. Even if they did participate, I feel they would have only finished a few places above what they have done.”