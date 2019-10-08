Home Sport Other

Mary Kom through to quarter-finals at World Championships

Mary dominated much of the bout with her punches being more accurate than her opponent on a consistent basis. The judges' points at the end stood 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 in her favour.

By IANS

ULAN-UDE, Russia: Six-time champion Mary Kom (51kg) on Tuesday sealed a spot for herself in the quarter-final of the ongoing women's World Boxing Championships. Mary beat Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas by a unanimous decision in the pre-quarters after she had received a first-round bye.

The 36-year-old is thus one win away from securing a medal and next faces Colombian Ingrit Valencia. She is the reigning Pan American champion in the flyweight category and had won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Later in the day, Saweety Bora (75kg) will take on Wales' Lauren Price in her pre-quarter-final bout. Manju Rani (48kg) is the only Indian pugilist apart from Mary to have managed to reach the quarter-finals of her weight class while Lovlina Burgohain (69kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg) will have their pre-quarters bouts on Wednesday.

