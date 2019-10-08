Recurve & compound archers differ over trials

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The announcement of trials in both recurve and compound category for the upcoming Asian Championships has led to fresh controversy. While certain sections have welcomed the move, others have been left unimpressed.

Among those who are not happy are recurve archers — Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai, who have gone ahead and written to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju as well as SAI authorities to not go ahead with the move. Compound archers like Abhishek Verma have also sent letters to the highest authorities to ensure trials happen.

According to the trial notice issued on July 29, the trials were held only to “shortlist top 12 Archers in each category as probables for National Archery Coaching Camp and ensuing International Competitions upto 2019-Asian Championship-Bangkok.”

“The notice clearly mentions the shortlisted archers will make the camp. How can a trial held four months ago be the only trial before such a crucial event? The archers who have complained must not be confident of retaining their place in the team,” a source close to the Transitory Committee said.

The committee formed a three-member body with the sole purpose of selecting the team for the event which also serves as an Olympic qualifier. Matsiew War Nongbri and Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril opined that a trial should be held while Lalrem Sanga disagreed. Their combined inputs were sent to the committee which approved of the trials.

Date & venue

Recurve trials in Pune on October 10 and 11. Compound trials on October 13 and 14 in Rohtak.