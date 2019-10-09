Aiming for gold at Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu during Kerala visit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Badminton world champion PV Sindhu received a warm welcome in the capital city as she came to receive the honour accorded to her.

Clad in traditional Kerala sari she along with her mother, P Vijaya, made darshan at Padmanabha Swamy temple and Attukal Devi temple. She responded with a smile when people gathered around to cheer the star sportsperson. Later she thanked the people of state for the hospitality.

“I am aiming for gold in the Tokyo Olympics. The immediate focus is on Denmark Open starting on October 15.” said Sindhu.

She became the first badminton player from India to become world champion at the recently-concluded World Badminton Championship in Switzerland.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will award her a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of Kerala Olympic Association at Jimmy George Stadium on Wednesday. She will be driven from Central stadium in an open jeep to the venue. She will be accompanied by cyclists, roller skaters and mounted police.

Sportspersons and school students will greet Sindhu en route. At the event, a Malayalam online sports channel of Kerala Olympic Association will be inaugurated.