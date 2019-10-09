Home Sport Other

Asian Tour misses taken in stride, Sandhu gears up for packed schedule

The 31-year-old is perhaps one of the best-placed Indian golfers to answer that question. Sandhu was within touching distance of breaking that jinx twice, but fell agonisingly short.

Published: 09th October 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ajeetesh Sandhu

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ajeetesh Sandhu is still searching for an answer. After a few minutes of erms and aahs, he concedes: “I don’t really know, to be honest. Maybe it could be one of those things, you know.”He’s talking about Indian golfers’ failure to win a single title on the Asian Tour this year. After a raft of wins at that level over the last three years, it’s all gone quiet on the greens across the continent.

The 31-year-old is perhaps one of the best-placed Indian golfers to answer that question. Sandhu was within touching distance of breaking that jinx twice, but fell agonisingly short. His second time came at Mercuries Taiwan Masters last week. He was on top of the leaderboard as the final day dawned. He even held a slender advantage with two rounds to go, but found an inopportune time to shoot a double bogey on the par-4 16th. That ultimately proved to be his downfall. He finished T2.  

Needless to say, Sandhu sounded despondent when he was reliving that final day. “I am disappointed, to be honest. I was pretty much leading for three rounds and in the final round as well. I had the win in the bag... But these things happen.”

However, the Chandigarh pro cannot afford to spend time thinking about that near miss. Sandhu has his plate full over the next few months. “I am going to be playing at my home course (Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational) before the Asian Tour for the rest of the year.” He will also be in action in Japan, as he aims to qualify for the Japan Tour for 2020. That is the immediate target for Sandhu, who won his maiden Asian Tour title in 2017.

“The plan is to stick to the Asian Tour next year and also hope to play on the Japan Tour (he needs to clear qualifying school to do that). Of course, I will also play on the European Tour as and when I get an entry. I am in a higher category this year than last, so I hope to get into more tournaments there (Sandhu has a ‘conditional card’ on the European Tour).”

While Sandhu didn’t have a sponsor till last year, he has one now. But that’s still tough as, “I still have to rely on my prize money to do everything”. Some of last week’s haul of $72,000 has already been been spent on travel and accommodation for the foreseeable future.

As the conversation returns to India’s Asian Tour duck in 2019, Sandhu is confident that that won’t be the case by the time the year is out. “One of us will win a title in 2019, that’s for sure.”
Time, as always, will tell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajeetesh Sandhu Asian Tour
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp