Centurion Pradosh guides TN to win in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s unbeaten 106 helped Tamil Nadu beat Maharashtra by four wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy under-19 limited-over tournament played at MPCA Grounds, Shankarpur, Gwalior. Arjun P Murthy chipped in with 62 runs for TN.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 264/8 in 50 ovs ( Abhishekh Pawar 104, Siddesh Veer 46, Sahil Churi 44 n.o; R Rajagiri 3/53) lost to Tamil Nadu 266/6 in 49.3 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 106 n.o, Arjun P Murthy 62, Sai Sudharsan 35).

Abishek shines

Riding on V Abishek’s 85, Gurunanank College B team defeated AM Jain by 106 runs in the IIT Madras-Sanmar T20 league.

Brief scores: Gurunanak College A 169/8 in 20 ovs bt IITM-B 58 in 19.4 ovs (R Thameem Ansari 3/7). Gurunanak College B 182/5 in 20 ovs (V Abishek 85, N Sunil Krishna 41, S Risheek Kumar 31 n.o) bt AM Jain College 76/7 in 20 ovs (M Elavarasan 3/8). SRM University 214/8 in 20 ovs (Vignesh S Iyer 66, U Vishal 53, D Prashanth Prabhu 44) bt IITM-B 56 in 19.5 ovs. AM Jain College 109/5 in 20 ovs (MV Ponnararu 39) lost to Vivekananda College 112/4 in 16.1 ovs (Subhang Mishra 43).

Dennis scalps five

Dennis Michael Joseph’s 5/24 helped Wheels India RC thrash Thiruvallur CC by six wickets in a TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA Second Division match.

Brief scores: II Division: Thiruvallur CC 93 in 29.2 ovs (Dennis Michael Joseph 5/24, C Suresh 3/29) lost to Wheels India RC 94/4 in 19.2 ovs (C Sathiya Kumar 35 n.o).

Dhanapal excels

P Dhanapal’s 4/4 helped Lucas TVS outplay India Japan Lighting by 149 runs in the 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. Batting first, Lucas put up 193 runs in 30 overs. In reply, India Japan Lighting for bundled out for 44.

Brief scores: Group B: Lucas TVS 193 in 30 ovs (TSR Venkateswara 60, M Ramesh 52; S Seetharam 4/42, S Abdul Saleem 3/28, M Muthuraman 3/28) bt India Japan Lighting 44 in 15.1 ovs (P Dhanapal 4/4, M Ramesh 3/20).