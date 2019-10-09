Home Sport Other

Sprinter Nirmala Sheoran banned for 4 years after testing positive for steroids, stripped of Asian titles

The AIU came out with the order to ban Nirmala on October 7 for testing positive for the steroids drostanolone and metenolone at a competition back home in June 2018.

Published: 09th October 2019 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian athlete Nirmala Sheoran (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MONACO: Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheoran has been stripped off her two Asian Championships gold medals and banned for four years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which manages track and field doping cases.

The AIU came out with the order to ban Nirmala on October 7 for testing positive for the steroids drostanolone and metenolone at a competition back home in June 2018.

According to AIU, the Indian athlete, whose biological passport also showed irregular blood readings, accepted the sanction and did not request for a hearing.

The period of her ban will start from June 28, 2018.

Her results from August 2016 to November 2018 were also disqualified.

Nirmala had won gold medals in the 400m and 4x400m relay at the 2017 Asian Championships in India.

She also ran in both the events at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sheoran doping case
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp