World Championships: Cruise for Mary Kom, Saweety Boora beaten

CHENNAI: MC Mary Kom hardly broke a sweat as she swept aside her opponent from Thailand to make a strong start in the ongoing AIBA World Women’s Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

Using her game-sense, acquired after years of practice in the sport, the six-time champion was a class above Jutamas Jitpong, upstaging her by 5-0 margin. The victory helped Mary, who is chasing her first medal in the 51kg category, enter quarterfinals.

Jitpong was no pushover, displaying plenty of intent, she did come up strong against the veteran from India, especially in the opening three minutes. However, Mary was equal to the task and managed to keep her aggression in check.

Mary, who got a bye in the opening round, picked up the pace in the second round and was especially sharp with her counter-attacks.

While Mary had a happy day, Saweety Boora (75kg) suffered a heartbreaking loss. Up against second-seeded Welshwoman Lauren Price, Saweety gave it all. However, it was not enough as she lost the contest in a split verdict.

It was always going to be a tough bout for the Indian, who had medalled (silver) in 2014 edition. Price had medalled last year and was the in-form boxer going into the contest. Her seeding was a testament to that. When the bout began, Saweety seemed up for the fight and had Price on her toes throughout the contest, throwing some good punches in the process. The five judges’ score read: 27:29, 29:27, 27:29, 27:29, 28:28. Judge 2 scored in Saweety’s favour while Judge 5 could not split the two fighters.

On Wednesday, Jamuna Boro (54kg) will be up against fifth seed Ouidad Sfouh of Algeria. Jamuna, who’s making her first appearance in the marquee event, had beaten Mongolia’s Michidmaa Erdenedalai in the opening round. Another Assam boxer in the form of Lovlina Borgohain will also enter the ring for the first time this edition on Wednesday. The 2018 bronze medallist will face Morocco’s Bel Ahbib Oumayma.