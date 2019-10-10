All-time high 40,633 registrations for Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) continues to expand its reach with registrations for all categories soaring to an all-time high of 40,633 participants.

The Great Delhi Run has registered an unprecedented 16,962 runners.

The half marathon witnessed a spike of 11 per cent with 13,115 participants and the 10K run registrations have jumped up by 77 percent to 8,553.

The senior citizen run too has received a heart-warming 1430 registrations, while the champions with disability will have 573 inspiring individuals defying all odds to complete the distance.

The IAAF Gold Label race to be held on October 20 with a prize money of USD 275,000 boasts of a star-studded mix of track and field and road runners from India and across the world.

Ethiopia's Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu will be the star attraction as they return to defend their men's and women's titles respectively.

Olympic medallist American sprinter Carmelita Jeter, who holds the record for the second-fastest timing in women's 100m dash (10.64 seconds) behind Florence Griffith-Joyner, was recently named as the international event ambassador for the marathon.