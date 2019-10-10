Home Sport Other

Boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Jamuna Boro storm into quarterfinals of AIBA Women’s World Championships

Jamuna, who’s making her first appearance in the marquee event, displayed maturity beyond her years to beat the more-established Ouidad Sfouh of Algeria, who was seeded fifth.

Published: 10th October 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Lovlina Borgohain (right) in action against Morocco’s Oumayma Bel Ahbib

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a happy outing for two pugilists from Assam. Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Jamuna Boro (54) blazed past their respective opponents to enter quarterfinals in the ongoing AIBA Women’s World Championships, in Ulan-Ude, Russia. This means that they are just one victory away from confirming a medal.

Jamuna, who’s making her first appearance in the marquee event, displayed maturity beyond her years to beat the more-established Ouidad Sfouh of Algeria, who was seeded fifth. After a cautious start, Jamuna found her groove as the bout wore on. Her clean punches in the second and third round earned her all the five judges’ vote. In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Jamuna will take on Germany’s Ursula Gottlob.

Lovlina, 2018 bronze medallist, beat Morocco’s Oumayma Bel Ahbib, winning by 5-0 verdict. Lovlina’s quarterfinal test is sixth-seeded Karolina Koszewska of Poland. MC Mary Kom (51kg), Manju Rani (48kg) and Kavita Chahal (+81kg) will also be in action on Thursday.

Thursday bouts (Q/F)

  • 48kg: Manju Rani vs Kim Hyang-mi (PRK)
  • 51kg: MC Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia (COL)
  • 54kg: Jamuna Boro vs Ursula Gottlob (GER)
  • 69kg: Lovlina Borgohain vs Karolina Koszewska (POL)
  • +81kg: Kavita Chahal vs Kavaleva Katsiaryna (BLR)
AIBA Womens World Championships Lovlina Borgohain Jamuna Boro Indian womens boxing
