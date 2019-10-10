Home Sport Other

Indian weightlifters injured in accident in US

Colonel Jayant Sudhakar, who is also president of the Indian Masters Weightlifting Federation, Santokh Singh and Archana Jain suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

Published: 10th October 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Weightlifting

Image for representational purposes.

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three Indian weightlifters, who won a gold and two silver in the Masters World Cup held in San Diego, California from October 3-7, met with an accident in the United States on Tuesday night. Four Indian weightlifters were returning from Grand Canyon, Arizona, when the car they were travelling in, collided head-on with another car injuring three of them seriously.

Colonel Jayant Sudhakar, who is also president of the Indian Masters Weightlifting Federation, Santokh Singh and Archana Jain suffered serious injuries in the mishap. Rajiv Sharma, another Indian weightlifter, was lucky to escape unhurt.

Col Sudhakar and Sharma won a gold each in their respective weight categories while the remaining two managed to bag a silver each in the event. "We had gone to Grand Canyon after the event and were returning when our car met with an accident. Col Sudhakar was airlifted to a hospital in Las Vegas. Santokh was also admitted at the same hospital while Archana, who fractured her both legs, was referred to another hospital in Las Vegas," Sharma told this daily from the USA.

The national federation had mailed the Indian Embassy in the US and external affairs minister seeking help. "Col Sudhakar and Santokh are critical. Both underwent surgeries. We had sought help from all quarters," Uday Shetty, secretary of the Indian federation, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Masters World Cup Colonel Jayant Sudhakar Indian Masters Weightlifting Federation Santokh Singh Archana Jain
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp