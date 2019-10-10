Home Sport Other

Need to finish in top-10 by 2028 Olympics or else I'll be a failure as Sports Minister: Kiren Rijiju

In another event here, Rijiju called on the private sector and industry to come forward and play an active role in the promotion and creation of a sports culture in the country.

Published: 10th October 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said he would fail as a Sports Minister if India cannot finish inside the top 10 in the medals tally by 2028 Olympics.

Rijiju said with India set to become the third-largest economy in a few year's time, the country cannot lag behind in sports and the prevailing mediocrity in management of National Sports Federations (NSF) is "unacceptable".

"Our country is set to become the third-largest economy in the world by 2022 or 2024, we will be in top three in many fields in the next four-five years. There is no reason why we cannot do well in Olympics," Rijiju said while unveiling the logo of India House to be established in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.

"2020 Olympics is too near but by 2024 or in 2028, India should be in top 10 in medals tally. It is our target. If India cannot do this, I will feel my becoming Sports Minister is of no use," he added.

The Sports Minister asked the IOA to ensure that the standard of governance in NSFs is high.

He especially warned that no athlete's career should be ruined because of any official or coach.

"Mediocrity in sports management will not be accepted. This is very much needed if we want to become a sports powerhouse in the near future. The IOA and the NSFs will have to have high standards of governance. I am happy with the functioning of the IOA. I want the IOA and NSFs to follow high standards of governance.

"Ego of those in the sports management does not serve any purpose. If the career of an athlete is ruined because of the ego of people in the management, the government will not tolerate it. Our approach is athlete-centric and sports-centric," he said.

Rijiju also said that India will work for the inclusion of kabaddi in the Olympics by 2028.

"We will work with friendly countries and push for the inclusion of kabaddi in 2024 or 2028 Olympics at the latest. To do that, we will have to ensure that the sport goes beyond Asia," he said.

"We are planning to send coaches, officials and kabaddi teams in other countries so that the sport expands and reach other continents."

In another event here, Rijiju called on the private sector and industry to come forward and play an active role in the promotion and creation of a sports culture in the country.

"The governments, administrators, federations and industry have to deliver. The results will follow," Rijiju said at the inauguration of of the India Sports Summit, Fitness: USD 10 billion opportunity.

"The industry has huge responsibility, some of the private sector companies have world-class sports facilities in their area, and are also promoting and harnessing talent at remote areas.

"Good ideas for sports promotion can come from anyone, and the government is willing to accept and implement them."

The minister said by 2022 at least 80 per cent of the country's population should be fit and to achieve that the government and business houses will have to work together.

He said India's rise as a global leader will be complete if the country becomes a sporting power.

"The nations which are sporting powers have sports culture in them, and playing games comes naturally to their citizens and children. But in India, this was not true, but now the time has come to change," Rijiju said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Sports Minister 2028 Olympics
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp