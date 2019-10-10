State associations want ad-hoc body to run Equestrian Federation of India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State equestrian associations have asked the sports ministry to confirm the withdrawal of Equestrian Federation of India’s (EFI) recognition as a national sports federation (NSF). In a legal representation made by a firm on their behalf and addressed to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, sports secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya, IOA chief Narinder Batra and IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, the associations also want the ministry to form an ad-hoc body to take over EFI.

“(...) request MYAS to facilitate with the IOA, the constitution and formation, of an Ad-Hoc and/or Transitional Committee to take over the organisation and functioning of the EFI with the express aim of amending the existing Statutes of the EFI so that they are in compliance with Sports Code. The said Ad-Hoc and/or Transitional Committee shall aim for the reformation and amendment of the Statutes and By-laws of the EFI along with the governance and management of the affairs of the EFI,” said the letter.