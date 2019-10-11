Home Sport Other

Bedros coach again despite controversy

Some of the athletes like Arpinder Singh and Neena Varakil were not keen on training under Bedros after the Asian Games.

Published: 11th October 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Naik revealed that Annu’s training videos were being sent to him regularly and he gave his suggestions after watching them.

Javelin thrower Annu Rani (File)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a gap of almost a year, foreign jump coach Bedros Bedrosian has returned to India and joined the national camp in Thiruvananthapuram, it has been learnt. Bedros had resigned in controversial circumstances shortly after the Asian Games last year when he was asked to move to Palakkad to train M Sreeshankar among other jumpers. It is understood that the Romanian quit as he was not pleased with facilities in Palakkad.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had been looking to replace the 64-year-old since and with the Olympics looming, they were desperate to get a foreign coach. AFI has confirmed that he has been engaged again. It is learnt that Sports Ministry had reservations early on and this caused a delay.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla dismissed controversies that led to Bedros’ exit. “There was some miscommunication (about lack of facilities) between the coach and the AFI at that time and after he cleared his side of the story we engaged him,” he told this daily. Bedros will be part of the current camp.
“There was not much time as the Olympics is almost here. We wanted to have a good coach until the Olympics. As of now, he will be here till Tokyo. He will be looking after long jump and triple jump. After that, based on results, we will take a call. He will also be looking at future talent,” AFI secretary CK Valson told this daily.

Some of the athletes like Arpinder Singh and Neena Varakil were not keen on training under Bedros after the Asian Games. Even Sreeshankar had said in the past that he is more comfortable training under his personal coach and father S Murali. But the AFI believes events like jumps are highly technical and inputs of someone like Bedros can be of advantage in events like Olympics. While newly-appointed high-performance director Volker Herrmann is also doing his part, he has to look at the overall development of athletes in all disciplines. However, unlike last time, the AFI may not force any athlete to train under Bedros.

Annu, Suresh win
Annu Rani won the women’s javelin event at the 59th National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi, with a throw of  58.60m. In men’s 10,000m, ONGC’s Suresh Kumar bagged gold with an effort of 29.41.25s. Jinson Johnson (AFI) and Ajay Kumar Saroj (Railways) each won their men’s 1,500m heats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bedros Bedrosian India jump coach
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp