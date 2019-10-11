Home Sport Other

Milkha Singh, Smriti Mandhana among winners of Indian Sports Honours

Legendary Milkha Singh and star batsmwoman Smriti Mandhana were among the winners during the second edition of the ISH.

Published: 11th October 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Milkha Singh and star batsmwoman Smriti Mandhana

Legendary Milkha Singh and star batsmwoman Smriti Mandhana (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary Milkha Singh and star batsmwoman Smriti Mandhana were among the winners during the second edition of the Indian Sports Honours (ISH).

The ISH is an initiative by Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-SG Group and India cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

The second edition of the ISH was recently held here.

A total of seventeen honours were presented during the ceremony, comprising eleven Jury Honours, including one Lifetime Achievement Honour, and six popular choice honours, a media release issued here on Friday said.

Milkha Singh, 92, best known as the 'Flying Sikh' and most remembered for finishing fourth in the 400m final in the 1960 Rome Olympic Games, was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award.

While 23-year-old Mandhana, who was ruled out due to a fracture in her right toe against the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, got the sportswoman of the year award for the team category.

Mandhana has so far played 50 ODIs and 62 T20s, scoring 1,951 and 1,344 runs respectively.

Among the other prominent winners were the Indian Cricket's men team led by Kohli himself, who bagged the honour of the 'Team of the Year'.

The nominees for the Honours were shortlisted by over 200 journalists from the Sports Journalist Federation of India (SJFI).

The Jury Honours were then decided by the ISH jury, which included among others Sanjiv Goenka, Pulella Gopichand, Mahesh Bhupathi, Sardar Singh, Abhinav Bindra, P T Usha and Anjali Bhagwat.

The winners of the Popular Choice Honours were selected by the fans themselves and the winners of each category were decided based on the highest number of votes in each category.

Winners: Jury Honours: Differently Abled Sportsman of the Year: Sandeep Chaudhary Differently Abled Sportswoman of the Year: Rakshita Raju Emerging Sportsman of the Year: Saurabh Chaudhary Emerging Sportswoman of the Year: Manu Bhaker Coach of the Year: Pulella Gopichand Sportsman of the Year (Individual): Bajrang Punia Sportswoman of the Year (Individual): Vinesh Phogat Sportsman of the Year (Team): Sunil Chhetri Sportswoman of the Year (Team): Smriti Mandhana Team of the Year: Indian Cricket Team: Men Lifetime Achievement Honour: Milkha Singh Popular Choice Honours: Breakthrough Performance of the Year: Male: Jasprit Bumrah Breakthrough Performance of the Year:Female: Jemimah Rodrigues Spirit of Sport Honour: Sunil Chhetri Comeback of the Year: Dipa Karmakar Club of the Year: Chennai Super Kings Fan Club of the Year: Whistle Podu Army CSK Fan Club.

