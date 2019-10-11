Home Sport Other

Seasoned Mary Kom leads India's pursuit of gold at world championships

The third-seeded Mary Kom, assured of an unparalleled eighth world medal, would be aiming for a seventh gold.

Published: 11th October 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Seasoned boxer Mary Kom

Seasoned boxer Mary Kom (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ULAN-UDE: The medal haul is the same as last time but four Indian boxers, spearheaded by the indomitable M C Mary Kom, would be fighting to better the colour of those medals in the semifinals of the Women's World Championship here on Saturday.

The third-seeded Mary Kom (51kg), assured of an unparalleled eighth world medal, would be aiming for a seventh gold and standing in her way in the semifinals is Turkey's European champion Busenaz Cakiroglu.

Cakiroglu is seeded second.

Besides six world titles, Mary Kom's incredible career is also studded with an Olympic bronze medal (2012), five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other international top finishes.

ALSO READ: Eighth wonder of the World - Mary Kom

The spotlight will also be on two very impressive debutants -- Manju Rani (48kg) and Jamuna Boro -- besides last edition's bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg).

"All of them have performed exceptionally well. We are keeping our fingers crossed for all of them to reach the final," national coach Mohammed Ali Qamar, who also happens to be India's first Commonwealth Games gold-medallist in boxing, told PTI.

All of them have tough opponents lined up but all of them have shown themselves to be completely unfazed by the prospect of going up against a strong challenger.

"One can never be satisfied. We are happy that our performance has not dipped since the 2018 edition but it is a bit disappointing that we couldn't better it. We could have had six semifinalists but for a couple of close losses," said Qamar.

WATCH VIDEO: Will try to win gold medal for country, says Mary Kom after historic win

One of the most outstanding performers this time has been Manju Rani.

The boxer from Haryana, who didn't get a break in her home state, claimed the national title by competing for Punjab and came into national camp only this year.

"She has been unstoppable definitely. She has made every one of her opportunity and that includes a silver medal at Strandja Memorial (one of Europe's oldest boxing tournaments)," Qamar said.

Her next opponent is going to be Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat, who upstaged fifth seed Yuliyanova Asenova in the quarterfinals.

ALSO READ: Not satisfied with her laurels, Mary Kom says she's hungry for Olympic gold

Boro, an Assam Rifles employee whose mother worked as a vegetable vendor to support her boxing dreams, is another one to have impressed considerably.

The 22-year-old will take on top seed and former Asian Games bronze-medallist Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei.

Borgohain is the more seasoned one and she will face China's Yang Liu, who shocked top seed Chen Nien-Chin.

Borgohain is in pursuit of a medal better than the bronze she won the last time around.

India's best performance in the event remains the one in 2006 when the country snared eight medals, including four gold, one silver and three bronze.

Mary Kom was one among the gold-medallists that year too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mary Kom Womens World Boxing Championship
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp