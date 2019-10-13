Madras Motorsport Club fetes winners of racing championships

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Winners of the just-concluded Indian National Racing Championships were presented with trophies at Madras Motorsport Club (MMSC) 2019 Circuit Racing Annual Awards function late on Friday night. Raghul Rangasamy, winner of the MRF F1600 Championship, and Dhruv Shivaji Mohite of Rayo Racing, champion in Indian Touring Cars, will be participating in one-off races in UK and South Africa, respectively. Trophies were also presented to winners in Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup and TVS One-Make Championship.

Loganathan shocks Varun

R Loganathan of TNBSA defeated Tamil Nadu No 1 J Varun Kumar of MCC 3-1 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Chinthamani Memorial Open snooker tournament.Round of 16: Yogesh Kumar bt Navin 3-2; R Loganathan bt Varun Kumar 3-1; Dilip Kumar bt Vasanth 3-0; Rafath Habib bt R Hari Haran 3-0; Vijay Nichani bt Srini 3-1; Parthiban bt S Surendran 3-1; Girish bt Manoj 3-0; Peter Paul bt Rakesh K 3-0.

MOP Vaishnav bag title

MOP Vaishnav College bagged the title in the University of Madras inter-zone football tournament held at SDNB Vaishnav College. MOP Vaishnav won all their matches, and collected seven points.