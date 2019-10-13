Home Sport Other

Sports Ministry throws open four Delhi stadia for all

JLN will host football leagues, training and competitions organised by federations, while IG stadium will be earmarked for wrestling, boxing, judo and badminton.

Published: 13th October 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented move, the Sports Ministry has decided to provide access to four of it's sporting infrastructure, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting range, free of cost to federations and athletes from November 1.

The decision was made in an effort to promote the Fit India Movement and to make playfields and sporting infrastructure accessible to all sportspersons across the country, the ministry said in a statement.

The first phase will see stadiums in the capital, including Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN), Indira Gandhi Stadium (IG), Major Dhyanchand National Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Range being opened for state and national federations to host competitions, tournaments and leagues of all sporting disciplines.

Each stadium has been earmarked for a specific sport.

JLN will host football leagues, training and competitions organised by federations, while IG stadium will be earmarked for wrestling, boxing, judo and badminton.

Shooting competitions will be hosted at KSSR and hockey and swimming at National Stadium.

Talking about the move, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is trying its best to provide aspiring athletes with enough playfields to children and those interested in fitness and sports.

"The Ministry has at its disposal some of the best sporting infrastructure of the country, and needs to be utilised for the benefit of promoting the sporting culture and ecosystem in the country," Rijiju said.

"The intention of the ministry is to increase use of existing sports infrastructure by 3 times in the next 3 months. I am sure this step will not only promote fitness, but will also prompt more youngsters to compete in sport and help us identify more talent for the country," he added.

However, according to a ministry source, the electricity charges will have to be borne by the federations as per usage.

"But in case the competition is of national level, Sports Authority of India may bear that cost on a case-to-case basis," the source said.

The new policy will also allow non-SAI coaches to train their athletes at the stadia without any charge, provided that the coach has a minimum of at least 10 wards under his or her tutelage.

Training sessions can be booked by a coach online from November 1 and the coach can charge a reasonable training fee from his or her trainees.

Youngsters, who aren't training for any sport professionally, will also have access to these stadia and can play a game of their choice by advance online booking against available slots.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Hockey India have already charted out a roadmap for conducting a number of leagues and competitions in the next three months, the statement said.

The first league in the calendar is the Khelo India Golden League, underway at JLN, which will see football being played by U-7, U-9 and U-11 boys and girls.

"This step taken by the Sports Ministry will help popularise the game of football in the Delhi-NCR region in a big way.

We are starting with the Khelo India Golden League, and will soon be hosting the Khelo India Group A and Group B division leagues for clubs in Delhi," said Shaji Prabhakaran, President, Football Delhi .

"We would further initiate a holistic coaching programme for children in the age group of five years and above at JLN in which, over the next three months, we expect more than 400 youngsters to participate," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Football Federation Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Karni Singh Shooting range Major Dhyanchand National Stadium Indira Gandhi Stadium
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp