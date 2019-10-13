Home Sport Other

Women cueists hopeful of success-laden future  

When  you think of cue sports in the country, the one name that often pops up is that of Pankaj Advani.

Published: 13th October 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon inaugurates the ladies invitational snooker tournament

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : When  you think of cue sports in the country, the one name that often pops up is that of Pankaj Advani. The women’s game, despite having international medallists, rarely get the same recognition. While the likes of Vidya Pillai and Uma Devi have been the face of the sport for women in India, the perks they enjoy is nowhere close to what the men get. 

To give a better perspective, the All India Ladies Invitational Snooker tournament that will begin on Sunday at the Mylapore Club is only the second prize-money event for women in the country. “There are many top-class players in India. But unlike the men’s game, there is no sponsorship to organise tournaments for women. Other than this, there was an event in Gwalior. In all the other tournaments, the women will have to play along with men,” said Soumini Srinivas, vice president of the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI). In fact, this tournament is offering the highest prize-money ever (`1,00,000) for a women’s event in the country. 

While the sports ministry supports the BSFI in organising the Nationals every year, the annual budget is reducing by the year according to Soumini. Though the federation and fraternity have tried several ways to organise more events, cash crunch is an issue. “We have tried approaching corporate sponsors. However, not many are willing to contribute. Only those who have interest in the game come forward.”

Speaking to this newspaper, Varshaa Sanjeev, the reigning national champion, pointed out that there are plenty of club tournaments in the country for both men and women. However, it comes with its disadvantages. “The level of competition is very high and it becomes difficult for us to mix with them. They have way more exposure,” she said. 

There are plenty of open tournaments happening abroad exclusively for women. But it is not easy to participate because of the expenses involved. Everything from travel to accommodation has to be taken care by the athlete itself. Even then, the chance of getting something out of it is not great according to Varshaa. “I have been to some open tournaments aborad. But not everyone can do that. Even if we make it, the list of players are way above our standard. With the best in the world taking part, the probability of winning is very less.” Varshaa, who will be travelling to Turkey next month for the World Snooker Championship, wants to make use of this event to get as much match practice as possible.

There are plenty of young girls taking up the sport according to Soumini and Varsha. But the lack of standalone events are halting their growth. But both of them are hoping that the scenario will change in the years to come. “Now, we have this tournament. We need to keep playing at the highest level. We keep going because of the love for the sport. A little more support would be great,” Varshaa concluded. 
The New Indian Express CEO Lakshmi Menon was the chief guest at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj Advani Vidya Pillai Uma Devi
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp