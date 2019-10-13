Women cueists hopeful of success-laden future  

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : When you think of cue sports in the country, the one name that often pops up is that of Pankaj Advani. The women’s game, despite having international medallists, rarely get the same recognition. While the likes of Vidya Pillai and Uma Devi have been the face of the sport for women in India, the perks they enjoy is nowhere close to what the men get.

To give a better perspective, the All India Ladies Invitational Snooker tournament that will begin on Sunday at the Mylapore Club is only the second prize-money event for women in the country. “There are many top-class players in India. But unlike the men’s game, there is no sponsorship to organise tournaments for women. Other than this, there was an event in Gwalior. In all the other tournaments, the women will have to play along with men,” said Soumini Srinivas, vice president of the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI). In fact, this tournament is offering the highest prize-money ever (`1,00,000) for a women’s event in the country.

While the sports ministry supports the BSFI in organising the Nationals every year, the annual budget is reducing by the year according to Soumini. Though the federation and fraternity have tried several ways to organise more events, cash crunch is an issue. “We have tried approaching corporate sponsors. However, not many are willing to contribute. Only those who have interest in the game come forward.”

Speaking to this newspaper, Varshaa Sanjeev, the reigning national champion, pointed out that there are plenty of club tournaments in the country for both men and women. However, it comes with its disadvantages. “The level of competition is very high and it becomes difficult for us to mix with them. They have way more exposure,” she said.

There are plenty of open tournaments happening abroad exclusively for women. But it is not easy to participate because of the expenses involved. Everything from travel to accommodation has to be taken care by the athlete itself. Even then, the chance of getting something out of it is not great according to Varshaa. “I have been to some open tournaments aborad. But not everyone can do that. Even if we make it, the list of players are way above our standard. With the best in the world taking part, the probability of winning is very less.” Varshaa, who will be travelling to Turkey next month for the World Snooker Championship, wants to make use of this event to get as much match practice as possible.

There are plenty of young girls taking up the sport according to Soumini and Varsha. But the lack of standalone events are halting their growth. But both of them are hoping that the scenario will change in the years to come. “Now, we have this tournament. We need to keep playing at the highest level. We keep going because of the love for the sport. A little more support would be great,” Varshaa concluded.

The New Indian Express CEO Lakshmi Menon was the chief guest at the event.