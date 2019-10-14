Season-best in 200m for Dutee Chand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the 100m national record, Dutee Chand came up with another inspiring performance in the 200m final at 59th National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi on Sunday. She clocked 23.17s, the fastest time by an Indian this season, and claimed gold.

By doing so, she bettered Tamil Nadu girl Archana Suseendran’s record of 23.18s, that was clocked at the Grand Prix in Patiala on August 16. Despite an effort of 23.35s in the semifinal, quarter-miler Muhammed Anas did not participate in the men’s 200m final.

PU Chitra also added to her 800m medal by winning the 1500m title. Chitra clocked 2.04.59s.

