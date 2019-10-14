Sports facilities in Delhi open to all

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: National and state sports federations apart from clubs and leagues can organise events at the government-owned facilities free of cost from November 1. The sports ministry took this decision on Sunday after consulting the federations. As reported by this daily, the facilities will also be accessible free of cost to coaches training athletes who are not part of camps organised at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres.

In the first phase, Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium, Major Dhyanchand Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Range will be opened for the federations to host competitions. As per the new policy, non-SAI coaches can train athletes at the stadia, provided he/she has a minimum of at least 10 wards. A coach can book the stadia for training sessions online and can also charge a reasonable training fee from his/her trainees. Even the athletes, who aren’t training for any sport professionally, can book the stadia online. They have to get their photo identity cards prepared from SAI.

“The sports ministry is going all out to promote the Fit India Movement, which has been envisioned by our Honourable Prime Minister. The ministry has at its disposal some of the best sporting infrastructure of the country, and needs to be utilised for the benefit of promoting the sporting culture and ecosystem in the country,” said sports and youth affairs minister Kiren Rijiju. “We had a meeting with NSFs and all of them are happy with this decision, and some of them have already submitted their plans to host leagues and meets in the coming months. The intention of the ministry is to increase use of existing sports infrastructure by 3 times in the next 3 months. I am sure this step will not only promote fitness, but will also prompt more youngsters to compete in sport and help us identify more talent for the country,” he added.

To ensure focussed use of the available infrastructure, each stadium is being earmarked for a specific sport. JLN will host football leagues, training and meets organised by federations, while IG stadium will be earmarked for wrestling, boxing, judo and badminton. Shooting meets will be hosted at KSSR and hockey and swimming will be held at National Stadium.