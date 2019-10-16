Second-string team AITA’s Plan B for Davis tie in Pakistan

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE All India Tennis Association (AITA) have quietly begun working up a ‘Plan B’ as well as a ‘Plan C’ for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Pakistan. They are still hopeful that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will shift the Asia-Oceania Group I playoff to a nuetral venue — they again sent a letter to the world body asking them for a venue change on Monday. If, as expected, India’s frontline players decide to miss the tie, if ITF decide against the request of a venue change, they could field a second string side in the hope of trying to qualify for the world group playoffs next February. They might also decide the nuclear option of forfeiting the tie if the ITF respond in the negative.

While nothing has been decided yet, this saga is fast approaching its endgame. “We did have a meeting today (Tuesday) to talk about the tie,” an AITA source told this daily. “While we will decide only after knowing what ITF are doing with respect to our request, there can be other alternatives at work as well. We do have the option of sending players who are willing to go there,” the source added.

While the f word was not discussed, even that option is on the table. “Obviously that’s (the discussion over forfeiting the tie and giving Pakistan a walk-over) a topic after knowing the ITF’s stance.”

One thing that might force AITA’s hand in sending a team is the threat of a fine as well as a relegation and/or suspension from Davis Cup. When Hong Kong, China refused to travel to Pakistan in 2017 after ITF greenlit the tie, the Internal Adjudication Panel (IAP) imposed three sanctions. Hong Kong were relegated from Asia-Oceania Zone Group II to Group III for 2018 apart from levying a total fine of $15971 on the body ($5000 payable to ITF and $10971 payable to Pakistan Tennis Federation for the expenses that the hosts incurred in arranging the tie. While Hong Kong weren’t banned from taking part for a few years, the IAP are within their right from exercising that option if they deem that action as warranted.

It’s expected that a few top players — it’s learnt that Prajnesh Gunneswaran has already been excused because the dates of the tie (November 29 and 30) are clashing with his wedding — may yet make themselves unavailable citing security concerns. It’s also expected that a few of them may separately write to AITA expressing their inconvenience in playing the tie. “Not yet, we are just waiting to see what the ITF does with respect to AITA’s request,” one among the original contingent that was selected told this daily. The ITF, for their part, are keeping cards close to their chest. It’s expected that they may not take a decision till their inspection is complete on November 4.

“The Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India has been re-scheduled for 29-30 November in Islamabad. The ITF will continue to monitor the security situation in Pakistan with the host nation and our independent security advisors,” is all they managed when this daily contacted them.

