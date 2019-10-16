Home Sport Other

Worlds semifinal disappointment strengthens Mary’s Olympic resolve

It is not everyday that an Indian becomes the most successful boxer — man or woman — in the world.

Published: 16th October 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Women’s World Boxing Championships medal winners, including MC Mary Kom (second left), with BFI president Ajay Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday | Ajay Thakur

Women’s World Boxing Championships medal winners, including MC Mary Kom (second left), with BFI president Ajay Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday | Ajay Thakur

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: During Tuesday’s felicitation of the four medallists from the World Championships by Boxing Federation of India and Sports Ministry officials at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, bronze medallist MC Mary Kom did not look her usual happy self. It is not everyday that an Indian becomes the most successful boxer — man or woman — in the world.

When asked how she felt after becoming an eight-time Worlds medallist, the Manipur boxer said, “I’m very happy with my overall performance and it showed where I stand in 51kg category. I was in the best possible shape and I found the right balance as well. The way I played there, I deserved more,” she said.
Then came the inevitable question of how she felt after her 1-4 loss in the semifinals against Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey. “It was something new for me. Even laymen, without too much knowledge of boxing, could see where the bout was headed.

I was surprised and disappointed when the results were announced.” The Turkish pugilist was the second seed as well as reigning European Games gold winner.
Even chief national coach Ali Qamar had the same opinion and questioned AIBA’s rule change on the day of the semifinal bout. “They called for a managers/coaches meeting of all countries and said only bouts with 3-2 verdict can be challenged. So after Mary’s bout, the judges simply refused to hear us out. We were extremely confident of winning after the initial few rounds and even asked her to concentrate on defence during the last round,” he said.

The main positive, according to the 36-year-old was now she was aware of the competition that she will have to overcome if she is to fulfill her dream of bagging an Olympic medal. “To be honest, there are few better boxers obviously but my experience will come in handy against them. I now know for sure I can do better in Tokyo. My opening fight against Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong was the toughest. She was very powerful and winning 5-0 by using a perfect in-ring strategy was quite memorable.”
However, the Padma Shri awardee did not seem too perturbed with thoughts of such a bias recurring during the Asia/Oceania qualification event in Wuhan (China) next February. 

“AIBA is not conducting and instead International Olympic Committee (IOC) will be in-charge. So I don’t think such an incident will happen again. I was present during the meeting as athlete representative and I had suggested how transparency was needed or else the sport would suffer. So I’m hopeful certain steps will be taken to keep the sport free and fair.”

When asked to judge India’s overall performance in Russia and the future of the sport, Mary praised all the medal winners and asked others to not lose hope. “I was really impressed with most of the girls. They are young but full of heart and gave their best. So many youngsters won medals on their debut this time. Even those who did not win should not lose hope. They should work harder and I’m sure medals will follow soon enough.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MC Mary Kom
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp