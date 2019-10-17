Neeta beats Safilo to enter quarterfinals of ladies’ snooker tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Neeta Sanghvi, who was under pressure to win her last game, held on to her nerves to beat Safilo Sara Benny 2-1 and make it to the quarterfinals of the Mylapore Club All India Ladies invitational snooker tournament.

In the match to determine the group toppers, Uma Devi played a steady game to beat Anupama Ramachandran 59-33, 1-67, 70-29 in Group B, while Chitra Magimairaj continued her stellar form with a clinical display to get past Ishika Shah 54-43, 64-27 in Group C.

Group A: Sanvi Shah bt Neeta Kothari 13-52, 54-48, 54-40. Group B: Sunita Khandelwal bt Snenthra Babu 44-75, 39-8, 60-21; Snenthra Babu bt Renu Bharaktiya 48-31, 21-50, 43-35. Group C: Heena Khandelwal bt Chitrakala 33-49, 71,30, 65-35. Group D: Pooja Galundia bt Bavana 53-33, 59-8.

Chettinad bag title

Chettinad Vidyashram School bagged the CBSE South Zone overall swimming championship title for the 10th consecutive year, creating ripples in the arena of water sports. The tournament was hosted by Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer School, Mettupalayam, Coimbatore. Apart from bagging the overall trophy, Chettinad students won several individual and relay medals.

Loyola, MOP Vaishnav best

Loyola College and MOP Vaishnav College won the overall men’s and women’s championships, respectively, at the Dr Sir A Lakshmanaswamy Mudaliar Golden Jubilee athletic meet at JN Stadium. B Nithin of RKM Vivekananda College with 1059 points won the individual men’s title. Sherin of MOP Vaishnav with 1033 points was crowned the women’s individual champion. P Duraisamy, vice-chancellor of University of Madras, presented trophies to the winners.

Men: Half-marathon: A Saravanan (Loyola, 1:18.09 sec). 110m hurdles: Veeraraghavendran (Loyola, 14.66 sec). Long jump: M Mahesh (Loyola, 7.20m). 200m: B Nithin (RKM Vivekananda, 21.31 sec). Discus throw: B Soorya (MCC, 48.26m, NMR). 1500m: A Jeevasaran (DG Vaishnav, 4:11.0 sec). High jump: Adarshram J (Loyola, 2.15m, NMR). Decathlon: R Praveen (DG Vaishnav, 5260 points). 4x100m relay: Loyola (41.9 sec). 4x400m relay: Loyola (3:14.41 sec) .Women: Half-marathon: K Vaijeyanthimala (Soka Ikeda, 1:46.17 sec). 200m: K Roshini (MOP, 25.03 sec). Long jump: A Sherin (MOP, 6.16m, NMR). 1500m: B Sushmitha (SDNB Vaishnav, 4:52.30 sec). Heptathlon: S Deepika (MOP Vaishnav, 4199 points). 4x100m relay: MOP Vaishnav (47.9 sec, NMR). 4x400m relay: MOP Vaishnav (4:04.78 sec).

Cricket Drome champions

Nikhil’s 45 helped Cricket Drome beat Kedar Academy by seven runs in the final of the U-12 inter-academy cricket meet for Friends Trophy. Batting first, Cricket Dome posted 140/7 in their 30 overs. In reply, Kedar Academy were dismissed for 133 with Aneesh and Adithya taking three wickets apiece.

Brief scores: Cricket Drome 140/7 in 30 ovs (Nikhil 45, Apoorva Kumar 36, Vishvajith 3/23, Ashmith 3/16) bt Kedar CA 133 in 29.4 ovs (Sujan 38, Mithun 30, Aneesh 3/24, Adithya 3/29). Best batsman: Apoorva Kumar (Cricket Drome). Best bowler: Nidhish (Kedar CA). Best all-rounder: Ashmith (Kedar CA). Promising cricketer: Aneesh (Cricket Drome). Player of the final: Nikhil (Cricket Drome).