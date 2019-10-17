Over to mom with bronze

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: JAMUNA Boro’s last visit home was in May when the India Open was held in Guwahati. After coming back from her debut World Championships with a bronze medal, the 54kg boxer will finally get a chance to meet her mother.

The 22-year-old is planning to leave for Sonitpur, a three-hour drive from the state capital, next week. “I have been given five days. But that is not enough. I have so many stories to tell my mother. I can’t wait to get back home,” she said.

While the story of how her mother used to sell vegetables by the road to ensure her daughter faced no difficulty while growing up has become quite well-known, now the daughter plans to gift her mother something special. “Diwali is also coming up. I need to buy her something nice. Whatever I give her is nothing compared to the struggles she has undertaken in her life. The best feeling that I get is the fact that she now does not need to sell vegetables out on the roads. We are building a house there so that is another thing I’m looking forward to.”

During the Worlds, Jamuna used to speak to her mother a day before her bouts but because of pressure, she forgot to speak to her before her semifinal bout against Huang Hsiao-Wen of Taiwan. She ended up losing 5:0. “I regret not calling her up. I should have. Who knows, the outcome could have been different. But overall, I’m very happy considering this was my first-ever Worlds meet.”

The India Open gold medallist is quite tall and is the one who usually towers above others. But during her bout against the Taiwanese pugilist, the tables turned. And even though the coaches tried to help her negotiate the tricky encounter, she could not quite get over the line. “I’m used to fighting women shorter than me. But my semifinal opponent was quite tall. It was a new experience. The coaches told me to attack more. My usual game is based more around evading punches and counter-attacking. But now I know where I lack.”

A former Wushu exponent, Jamuna considers eight-time Worlds medallist MC Mary Kom as her inspiration. And fighting with the legend in Russia was an experience like no other. “For any boxer, Mary Kom is someone who you can always look towards for inspiration. Despite being a mother, the fire inside her still burns bright. I just hope I can keep learning from her.”

54kg is not an Olympic weight category and Jamuna has dreams of playing in the quadrennial extravaganza. She said that talks have taken place with coaches on this front. “I have to increase my weight. That is the plan. The coaches have promised they will lay out an plan for the future. 2024 is the target now.”