Home Sport Other

Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth crash out of Denmark Open with first-round losses

Saina continued with her struggling form, losing to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 15-21 21-23 in the match that lasted 37 minutes to crash out of the USD 775,000 tournament.

Published: 17th October 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kidambi Srikanth of India in action against Anders Antonsen of Denmark during the Denmark Open Badminton tournament in Odense Denmark Wednesday Oct. 16 2019. | (Photo | AP)

Kidambi Srikanth of India in action against Anders Antonsen of Denmark during the Denmark Open Badminton tournament in Odense Denmark Wednesday Oct. 16 2019. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ODENSE: Top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday suffered first-round losses in the Denmark Open women's and men's singles competitions here on Wednesday.

Saina continued with her struggling form, losing to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 15-21 21-23 in the match that lasted 37 minutes to crash out of the USD 775,000 tournament.

The 29-year-old London Olympics bronze medallist was the runner-up last year.

World number 8 Saina has been going through a tough phase with fitness issues since claiming the Indonesia Masters in January.

She had also made first-round exits at the China Open and Korea Open earlier this year.

World number 12 Takahashi had defeated Saina the last time they met at the Thailand Open in August.

In the men's singles first round, former champion Kidambi Srikanth lost to fourth seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark 14-21 18-21 in the match that lasted 43 minutes.

Srikanth, who had skipped China and Korea Open due to a knee issue, had beaten Antonsen at the 2017 World Championships, but the Danish shuttler has come a long way since then, having reached the finals of this year's World Championships in Switzerland.

Currently ranked fourth, Antonsen has won the Indonesia Masters, Barcelona Spain Masters, European Games and made it to the finals at Indonesia Open Super 1000 this year.

Sameer Verma, however, crossed the first hurdle in the men's singles when he beat Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 21-11 21-11 in 29 minutes to advance to the second round.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also made it to the second round with a 21-16 21-11 win over the German duo of Marvin Seidel and Linda Efler.

In another mixed doubles first-round match, Satwiksairaj Ranki and Ashwini Ponnappa did not take the court and conceded a walk over to the second-seeded Chinese pair of Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saina Nehwal Kidambi Srikanth Denmark Open
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp