Serb Dragan no longer India coach

This was for five months only,” said VFI secretary Ramavtar Singh Jakhar.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 10:54 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the national team’s excellent performance at the recent Asian Championships, volleyball coach Dragan Mihailovic’s contract has not been renewed by the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI).

Under the Serbian coach, the team had done well at the Asian Championships in September, finishing eighth and qualifying for the Olympic qualifying event in January. But the VFI chose to call time on Mihailovic’s brief tenure. “His term is over on October 18. This was for five months only,” said VFI secretary Ramavtar Singh Jakhar.

The coach’s salary was paid by the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB). Jakhar said that the VFI will now seek to appoint a new coach, keeping in mind government regulations. “The system of the government is that they want 3-4 CVs of coaches,” he said. “We will provide these CVs. It is possible that Dragan’s CV will also be there among those.”

