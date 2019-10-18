Feeling better despite bitter year: Manika Batra

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: 2018 was a dream year for Manika Batra with historic medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

One year down the line, things have not exactly gone according to the script. Her world ranking has slipped to 74.

Her split with long-time coach Sandeep Gupta and decision to train with practice partner Sanmay Paranjape in Pune led to controversy.

But the 24-year-old has let go of the past and is fully focussed on preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

During her unveiling as ASICS brand athlete, she spoke on wide-ranging topics from her recent results to how she is developing her game. Excerpts...

 On recent German Open and current form

I did quite well in both the Swedish and German Open. In the Swedish Open, I got the better of World No 59 Madarasz Dora of Hungary 4-0.

She had thrashed me 3-0 during the World Championships. The most impressive was my come-from-behind victory over World No 43 Balazova Barbora of Slovakia in Germany.

I ultimately went down to Feng Tianwei, my CWG nemesis. She was much better prepared this time around.

I gave her a great fight in the opening two games and I’m pleased with my performances. It shows I’m on the right track and the aim is to keep improving and carry this momentum forward.

 On changes since shifting to Pune

First and foremost, table tennis is a game of confidence. And I’m very confident in my abilities now. If you are feeling positive and ready for the challenge, you can always extract that extra bit. My fitness have really gone up.

Earlier in the year, I beat Chinese and Korean players. They are considered the hardest to beat. The sparring partners are of a higher quality and the plan is to continue training here.

 On pimpled rubber becoming common and reinventing her game

Players have started using this technique quite a lot. I’m working harder on my forehand. There are certain things which I cannot share but those will enhance my game in the days to come. I’m also trying to mix and match my strokes.

Earlier my strategy was to keep three balls on the table before using the pimpled rubber. Now I will use it as a surprise element to keep my opponent guessing.

 On coping with pressure

Handling mental pressure is of paramount importance nowadays. I’m no different. Whenever I’m in India and training in the academy, I spend some time with a mental trainer. I’m a lot calm now and I feel stronger.

 On improvement of women’s game in India

Women paddlers are improving. Everyone is working hard. Ayhika (Mukherjee) did really well in Asian Championships, Archana (Kamath) is young and improving.

I know I’m the only woman in the top 100. I won’t say I’m under pressure to carry the team. I know where I stand and the expectations on me.

I just want to keep improving and breaking into the top 50 is the next goal.

 On Olympic prospects in mixed doubles

We should keep an open mind and try our best in all events. Mixed doubles has its own difficulties as we need to practice a lot and work on our chemistry.

It does not happen suddenly. We need to plan properly and maybe find time to train together — either he (Sharath) can come to Pune or maybe I will go to Chennai. Hopefully, these things will be sorted soon.

 On absence of a national coach

Singles training is not that badly affected to be honest. Everyone is training either abroad or at their own centres.

Doubles and mixed doubles need somebody to point out flaws and fix them. Hopefully TTFI and SAI can get this sorted quickly.