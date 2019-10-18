Home Sport Other

Ishika making most of rare opportunity

Geet Sethi, who loves the club culture in Chennai and once worked for a sports website in the city, used to say that these entities should play a big role in the development of cue sports.

Published: 18th October 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Geet Sethi, who loves the club culture in Chennai and once worked for a sports website in the city, used to say that these entities should play a big role in the development of cue sports.Many city clubs conduct billiards and snooker tournaments regularly. But there are not that many for women. In the few that are held, the field is poor. In a departure from that trend, the All India Ladies tournament organised by Mylapore Club has ensured quality. Several good players from various parts of the country have turned up.

Ishika Shah | D SAMPATHKUMAR

Ishika Shah hails from Indore and is enjoying her stay here. She beat Chitra Magimairaj in one of her quarterfinal league matches on Thursday. She won the other two games too, to enter the semifinals. “I have been improving with every passing round. Facilities and the atmosphere is very good. This win against Chitra gives me a lot of satisfaction as it came against an experienced player,’’ said Ishika.

The first year BBA student has been hooked on to the sport from the age of five. “I developed interest due to my father who was a billiards and snooker player. I train at the MP Billiards and Snooker Association and ITC. My father coaches me and Yasin Merchant is my main coach. With the guidance of Yasin sir, my game has improved,” said the youngster, who has won two bronze medals at the world U-18 championships.

Parents play an important role in a player’s future. Hetal Shah, who has come over to watch his daughter play, is willing to invest time and money to fulfil Ishika’s dream. “Ishika showed promise and that’s why I initiated her into the sport. She is enthusiastic and keen to improve. Tournaments like this will give her exposure,’’ said the garment manufacturer. At the end of the quarterfinal league stage, Varshaa Sanjeev, Anupama R, Ishika and Keerthana Pandian made it to the semifinals.

Quarterfinals: Group E: Varshaa Sanjeev bt Neeta Sanghvi 36-55, 51-22, 46-33, 46-35; Anupama R bt Uma Devi 65-63, 70-12, 64-21; Varshaa Sanjeev bt Anupama R 51-46,62-15, 32-78, 42-34; Uma Devi bt Neeta Sanghvi 54-19, 58-9, 59-70, 76-43; Varshaa Sanjeev bt Uma Devi R 79-54, 42-36, 42-63, 42-29; Anupama R bt Neeta Sanghvi 52-46, 58-27, 56-60, 63-14. Group F: Keerthana Pandian bt Indira T 65-20, 2-68, 56-18, 22-68, 60-7; Ishika Shah bt Chitra M 22-47, 59-49, 70-48, 58-31; Chitra M bt Indira T 39-59, 72-17, 56-52, 79-9; Ishika Shah bt Keerthana 19-83, 70-47, 72-42, 59-57; Ishika Shah bt Indira T 72-0, 74-72, 67-36; Keerthana Pandian bt Chitra M 57-33, 56-34, 39-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp