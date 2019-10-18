Ishika making most of rare opportunity

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Geet Sethi, who loves the club culture in Chennai and once worked for a sports website in the city, used to say that these entities should play a big role in the development of cue sports.Many city clubs conduct billiards and snooker tournaments regularly. But there are not that many for women. In the few that are held, the field is poor. In a departure from that trend, the All India Ladies tournament organised by Mylapore Club has ensured quality. Several good players from various parts of the country have turned up.

Ishika Shah | D SAMPATHKUMAR

Ishika Shah hails from Indore and is enjoying her stay here. She beat Chitra Magimairaj in one of her quarterfinal league matches on Thursday. She won the other two games too, to enter the semifinals. “I have been improving with every passing round. Facilities and the atmosphere is very good. This win against Chitra gives me a lot of satisfaction as it came against an experienced player,’’ said Ishika.

The first year BBA student has been hooked on to the sport from the age of five. “I developed interest due to my father who was a billiards and snooker player. I train at the MP Billiards and Snooker Association and ITC. My father coaches me and Yasin Merchant is my main coach. With the guidance of Yasin sir, my game has improved,” said the youngster, who has won two bronze medals at the world U-18 championships.

Parents play an important role in a player’s future. Hetal Shah, who has come over to watch his daughter play, is willing to invest time and money to fulfil Ishika’s dream. “Ishika showed promise and that’s why I initiated her into the sport. She is enthusiastic and keen to improve. Tournaments like this will give her exposure,’’ said the garment manufacturer. At the end of the quarterfinal league stage, Varshaa Sanjeev, Anupama R, Ishika and Keerthana Pandian made it to the semifinals.

Quarterfinals: Group E: Varshaa Sanjeev bt Neeta Sanghvi 36-55, 51-22, 46-33, 46-35; Anupama R bt Uma Devi 65-63, 70-12, 64-21; Varshaa Sanjeev bt Anupama R 51-46,62-15, 32-78, 42-34; Uma Devi bt Neeta Sanghvi 54-19, 58-9, 59-70, 76-43; Varshaa Sanjeev bt Uma Devi R 79-54, 42-36, 42-63, 42-29; Anupama R bt Neeta Sanghvi 52-46, 58-27, 56-60, 63-14. Group F: Keerthana Pandian bt Indira T 65-20, 2-68, 56-18, 22-68, 60-7; Ishika Shah bt Chitra M 22-47, 59-49, 70-48, 58-31; Chitra M bt Indira T 39-59, 72-17, 56-52, 79-9; Ishika Shah bt Keerthana 19-83, 70-47, 72-42, 59-57; Ishika Shah bt Indira T 72-0, 74-72, 67-36; Keerthana Pandian bt Chitra M 57-33, 56-34, 39-19.