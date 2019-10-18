Home Sport Other

Mahesh Mangaonkar settles for second spot in PSA Challenger meet

Mahesh Mangaonkar lost to Malaysian opponent Ivan Yuen 11-7, 10-12, 6-11, 11-5, 8-11 in the final of the HCL-SRFI India Tour.

Published: 18th October 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

(from left) Wen Li Lai, Rachel Arnold, Ivan Yuen & Mahesh Mangaonkar

(from left) Wen Li Lai, Rachel Arnold, Ivan Yuen & Mahesh Mangaonkar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Victory eluded India on the final step. Mahesh Mangaonkar lost to Malaysian opponent Ivan Yuen 11-7, 10-12, 6-11, 11-5, 8-11 in the final of the HCL-SRFI India Tour, a Professional Squash Association Challenger meet, on Thursday. In an all-Malaysian final in the women’s section, Rachel Arnold beat Wen Li Lai 11-1, 11-4, 6-11, 11-5.

Pradosh hits unbeaten 173

An unbeaten century (173 n.o) by Pradosh Ranjan Paul helped Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by three wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy U-19 one-dayers played at Scindia School grounds, Gwalior. Pradosh and Mokit put on 102 runs in 95 balls for the fourth wicket.

Brief scores: Mumbai 321/6 in 50 ovs (Suved Parkar 42, Divyansh Saxena 104, Vedant Murkar 75, Varun Lavande 37, Atharva Ankolekar 50 n.o) lost to Tamil Nadu 325/7 in 48.5 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 173 n.o., Arjun P Murthy 35, RS Mokit Hariharan 61, Varun Lavande  3/44).

TN women lose

Riding on Anuja Patil’s unbeaten 54, Maharashtra defeated Tamil Nadu by three wickets in the BCCI senior women’s T20 game played at Rajkot. 

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 100 in 20 ovs (D Hemalatha 31, Aditi Gaikwad 3/2) lost to Maharashtra 102/7 in 19.2 ovs (Anuja Patil 54 n.o, SB Keerthana 3/7).

Colts in control

A half-century by A Badrinath (93 batting) enabled Tamil Nadu to post 216 for 3 against Cricket  Association of Pondicherry on the first day of the South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16  tournament.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 216/3 in 85 ovs (K Sibiyenthal 45, A Badrinath 93 batting, SR Athish 32, LV Arjun 3/72) vs CA of Pondicherry.

Kiddies meet postponed

The 15th Kiddies Sports meet, which was to be conducted by YMCA Madras today, has been postponed to October 30 due to inclement weather and ground conditions. The meet will be held at Rajarathnam Stadium, Egmore.

