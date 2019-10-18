Home Sport Other

Trial & error: Nikhat writes to ministry over selection

Once again, MC Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen find themselves at loggerheads over 51kg trials ahead of next year’s Olympic Qualifiers. 

Published: 18th October 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Once again, MC Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen find themselves at loggerheads over 51kg trials ahead of next year’s Olympic Qualifiers. It was decided during a selection committee meeting in August that “Gold/Silver medallist of AIBA World Championship 2019 will be sent directly to the first Olympic qualifier to be held in China” while the other pugilists would have to go through a trial. But BFI president Ajay Singh had hinted at tweaking the rule to include all medal winners instead of only gold and silver recipients. That would mean bronze winner Mary would not have to contest trials.

Nikhat Zareen | express

Now, Nikhat, who was earlier denied the chance to fight Mary in a trial prior to selecting the Worlds team, has written to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to apprise him of the situation and asking for justice to be meted out. “Sir, the very basis of sport is fair play and the need to keep proving oneself each and every time.

Even Olympic gold medallists have to fight again to qualify to represent the country. I have been inspired by Mary Kom since I was a teenager. The best way I can do justice to this inspiration was to strive to be as great a boxer as her. And Mary Kom is too big a legend in sport to need to hide from competition and not actually defend her Olympic qualification,” the letter read.

A source in the selection committee said that no concrete decision had been taken in this matter and that there had been a miscommunication from BFI’s side. These issues will be discussed at an appropriate time.
A distraught Nikhat, gave the example of how things are conducted in the men’s category to get her point across. “In the men’s section, Shiva Thapa had defeated Manish Kaushik in the Indian Open final.

But still he had to come for a trial and eventually lost to Manish, who ended up winning bronze. I don’t want to regret the fact that I was never given a proper shot. Whatever happens in the trial, win or lose, I will accept. Hopefully, the ministry, BFI will help me get a chance. That is all I’m asking for,” she added

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp