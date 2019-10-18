Trial & error: Nikhat writes to ministry over selection

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Once again, MC Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen find themselves at loggerheads over 51kg trials ahead of next year’s Olympic Qualifiers. It was decided during a selection committee meeting in August that “Gold/Silver medallist of AIBA World Championship 2019 will be sent directly to the first Olympic qualifier to be held in China” while the other pugilists would have to go through a trial. But BFI president Ajay Singh had hinted at tweaking the rule to include all medal winners instead of only gold and silver recipients. That would mean bronze winner Mary would not have to contest trials.

Nikhat Zareen | express

Now, Nikhat, who was earlier denied the chance to fight Mary in a trial prior to selecting the Worlds team, has written to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to apprise him of the situation and asking for justice to be meted out. “Sir, the very basis of sport is fair play and the need to keep proving oneself each and every time.

Even Olympic gold medallists have to fight again to qualify to represent the country. I have been inspired by Mary Kom since I was a teenager. The best way I can do justice to this inspiration was to strive to be as great a boxer as her. And Mary Kom is too big a legend in sport to need to hide from competition and not actually defend her Olympic qualification,” the letter read.

A source in the selection committee said that no concrete decision had been taken in this matter and that there had been a miscommunication from BFI’s side. These issues will be discussed at an appropriate time.

A distraught Nikhat, gave the example of how things are conducted in the men’s category to get her point across. “In the men’s section, Shiva Thapa had defeated Manish Kaushik in the Indian Open final.

But still he had to come for a trial and eventually lost to Manish, who ended up winning bronze. I don’t want to regret the fact that I was never given a proper shot. Whatever happens in the trial, win or lose, I will accept. Hopefully, the ministry, BFI will help me get a chance. That is all I’m asking for,” she added