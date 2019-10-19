Home Sport Other

Rani and co. stick with tried and tested formula

Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal will lead the men’s and women’s hockey teams for the Olympic qualifiers, at Kalinga Stadium on November 1 and 2.

Published: 19th October 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

PTI file image of Indian women hockey team

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal will lead the men’s and women’s hockey teams for the Olympic qualifiers, at Kalinga Stadium on November 1 and 2. The 18-strong squads are on expected lines, with both teams having a settled look. While the men start favourites against Russia, the women face a challenging ask against USA to punch their Tokyo ticket. To ensure they don’t chop and change unnecessarily, they have retained the same squad that did well against world champions England last month. 

“I feel it is important to stay in the rhythm with the same players who performed well in the preparatory tour,” said women’s coach Sjoerd Marijne. “We now focus on making sure that we leave no stone unturned.”Rani spoke on similar lines. “The team is in good form. The same players had a good tour of England. Our focus right now is Tokyo.”

But that won’t be easy. US (World No 13) maybe ranked four rungs below India, but they have the experience and nous to stage an upset.   The men’s team, at least on paper, don’t have such problems. The last time they faced Russia (at the same stadium in June), they won 10-0. Manpreet said he was confident of qualifying. “We never consider the capacity and capability of the teams on basis of their rankings. This will be the last chance to get into the Olympics. We have prepared well.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manpreet Singh Rani Rampal Indian Hockey team
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp