Home Sport Other

Varshaa reaping dividends of focus on fitness

Varshaa Sanjeev and Anupama Ramachandran won their respective semifinals on Friday, the penultimate day of the Mylapore Club all-India invitation ladies snooker tournament.

Published: 19th October 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Varshaa Sanjeev and Anupama Ramachandran won their respective semifinals on Friday, the penultimate day of the Mylapore Club all-India invitation ladies snooker tournament.In the first semifinal, Varshaa outsmarted Keerthana Pandian. The reigning national champion was in imperious form, combining substantial breaks with safety play, and not allowing Keerthana to get going. Varshaa won 76 (38)-15, 60-38, 64 (31)-15. “Feels really good to be in the final.

Anupama Ramachandran in action
against Ishika Shah | d Sampathkumar

Happy with my performance,” said Varshaa. “Although there were interesting matches in the earlier rounds, the semifinal was a bit tough. Keerthana is a good player. I could not take the match lightly. I had to be at my best and not lose focus.” Despite being one of the top players in the country, Varshaa believes that the learning process never stops, and insists that there is no substitute for match-practice.

“It gives a lot of knowledge and experience. Every match teaches me something new. It helps me analyse and play better. I never take my opponent lightly.”Despite snooker not being a physically-intense sport, Varshaa underscores the importance of fitness, especially in terms of players being their best at the table.

“It is really important, since we play in a very odd position. I do a lot of neck exercises and walk 3km everyday in the morning. I also do a lot of stretching exercises to keep my back in shape. My current snooker coach is Sanjay Sawant. With the form I have shown in the  tournament, I think I have a good chance of winning the final. I’ll give my best shot to win it.”In the other semifinal, Anupama put up a sterling display of attacking snooker against Ishika Shah. She won 60-33, 56-54, 61-47.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varshaa Sanjeev Anupama Ramachandran Mylapore Club
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp