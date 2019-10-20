Home Sport Other

Delhi Half Marathon: Elite Indians eye bonus cash award

Suriya, who created the course record in 2017, expressed how much she enjoys the route.

Published: 20th October 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of participants of Delhi Half Marathon. | (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Elite Indian athletes Suresh Kumar Patel, Srinu Bugatha, Pradeep Chaudhary in men’s category and course record holder L Suriya, Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba in women’s category are all set to better their respective timings in the Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday.

Suriya, who created the course record in 2017, expressed how much she enjoys the route. “The route is very nice. In 2017, I really enjoyed the run as the weather was also good. Therefore, I put up a good performance that year. I am looking forward to another great experience this time. Hopefully, I will break the course record again,” said Suriya. The runners of the Delhi Half Marathon will be awarded `1 lakh as a bonus cash prize if they break the course record this year. Parul, who is keen to make an impression this year, is delighted about the cash prize on offer.

“It’s great that the runners will be rewarded with a bonus cash prize for breaking the course record. We are very happy and I will definitely give it my all to achieve a bonus prize this year,” said Parul.Speaking about the conditions, Pradeep expressed that the weather has changed for the better since Friday and hopefully the conditions will suit the runners on Sunday.

“The weather suddenly changed on Friday. It was very windy making the conditions very cool and suitable for runners. I am looking forward to a great run and good weather on a beautiful track will be an added bonus,” said Pradeep.

Bugatha, who has won over 100 medals in national and international running events since he took up the sport in 2010, is also eyeing the course record. “I have come with the target of setting my best time and will try to break the course record,” said Bugatha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Half Marathon
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp