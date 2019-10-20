Delhi Half Marathon: Elite Indians eye bonus cash award

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Elite Indian athletes Suresh Kumar Patel, Srinu Bugatha, Pradeep Chaudhary in men’s category and course record holder L Suriya, Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba in women’s category are all set to better their respective timings in the Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday.

Suriya, who created the course record in 2017, expressed how much she enjoys the route. “The route is very nice. In 2017, I really enjoyed the run as the weather was also good. Therefore, I put up a good performance that year. I am looking forward to another great experience this time. Hopefully, I will break the course record again,” said Suriya. The runners of the Delhi Half Marathon will be awarded `1 lakh as a bonus cash prize if they break the course record this year. Parul, who is keen to make an impression this year, is delighted about the cash prize on offer.

“It’s great that the runners will be rewarded with a bonus cash prize for breaking the course record. We are very happy and I will definitely give it my all to achieve a bonus prize this year,” said Parul.Speaking about the conditions, Pradeep expressed that the weather has changed for the better since Friday and hopefully the conditions will suit the runners on Sunday.

“The weather suddenly changed on Friday. It was very windy making the conditions very cool and suitable for runners. I am looking forward to a great run and good weather on a beautiful track will be an added bonus,” said Pradeep.

Bugatha, who has won over 100 medals in national and international running events since he took up the sport in 2010, is also eyeing the course record. “I have come with the target of setting my best time and will try to break the course record,” said Bugatha.